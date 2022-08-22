Herrera Velutini has paid thousands of dollars to Boris Johnson’s party, according to the Financial Times

While in 2019 in Puerto Rico, he began pulling strings to financially support former Governor Wanda Vzquez Garced’s political aspiration to bring down the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), according to the federal grand jury indictment In the UK, banker Julio M. Herrera Velutini has become a top donor to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British Conservative Party, according to the Financial Times.

According to the financial publication, since Johnson arrived at 10 Downing Street – the Prime Minister’s residence in the UK – around the year 2019, Herrera Velutini has donated more than half a million pounds, or around $600,000, including in that figure. a contribution of approximately $120,000 a few days before the general election.

Herrera Velutini’s donations to the so-called “Tories” party in English were made through Britannia Financial Group, a financial services conglomerate that offers wealth or wealth management and securities trading services, among others.

Herrera Velutini has Italian citizenship

El Nuevo Da reviewed UK company records and confirmed that Herrera Velutini set up the conglomerate in 2016 as Helvetica Financial Group. Two years later, the company owned by the Venezuelan-born banker changed its name to Britannia Financial.

Although Herrera Velutini is said to have been born in Venezuela in December 1971 and for about six years he has had his principal residence in London, in the corporate records of Britannia it is indicated that the man is an economist by profession and an Italian citizen.

On May 11, Herrera Velutini left her post as director of Britannia Financial, denotes the conglomerate’s file in which other close associates of Herrera Velutini are also directors. Among these, Julio Csar and Jos Francisco Herrera.

The banker’s departure from Britannia coincides with when, in Puerto Rico, the alleged plot he orchestrated with Vzquez Garced and former federal agent Mark T. Rossini and involved John Blakeman and Frances M. Daz Fosse to control regulatory processes in OCIF.

In short, a federal grand jury alleges that the defendants – with the help of an investor residing in Puerto Rico and members of Vzquez Garced’s team while he occupied La Fortaleza – entered into a pattern of corruption. In this ruse, the banker would pay for the services of a political consultant for the former governor and in exchange, a person recommended by Herrera Velutini would be appointed to head OCIF, with the aim of changing the regulations governing the entities International Banks (EBI) in Puerto Rico. Importantly, the indictment states, Herrera Velutini sought to free Bancrdito International Bank & Trust, an entity he founded in 2009, from the remedies required by OCIF to correct multiple operational shortcomings and prevent disclosure. suspicious transactions for money laundering. to federal authorities.

Last Thursday, the same day the United States Department of Justice uncovered the indictment, Herrera Velutini resigned as chairman of Bancrdito’s directors.

That day, the Public Prosecutor’s Office arrested Vzquez Garced, amid reports that he would begin extradition proceedings for Herrera Velutini, who is said to reside in London, and Rossini, who authorities say resides in Spain. .

Patron of Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee

According to the Financial Times, Britannia Financial was among the sponsors of the concert organized in the United Kingdom to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Elizabeth II to the British throne.

The financial publication details that the charges against Herrera Velutini have put additional pressure on the British Conservative Party, which is in a primary process to define who will be Johnson’s successor and whose fundraising strategies are in the hands of Ben Elliot. .

Johnson, a key figure in promoting the UK’s exit from the European Union or so-called Brexit, resigned on July 7 after several controversies and, in particular, because of the so-called “Partygate”, a scandal in which Johnson is singled out. for having promoted and organized multiple meetings and parties at the government residence while restrictive measures were applied to the population in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in this country.

According to the publication, William Benjamin (Ben) Elliot, co-chairman and collector of the British Conservative Party, made donations to this community from those who were his clients at Hawthorn Advisors, a public relations and consultancy firm co-founded by Elliot. .

Among Elliot’s clients at Hawthorn is or was Britannia Financial Group, judging by several press releases issued by Herrera Velutini’s company and reviewed by El Nuevo Da.

Herrera Velutini has invested at least $500,000 in local politics

According to the indictment uncovered last Thursday, while attending the wedding of “Individual C,” held on January 4, 2020, Herrera Velutini assured John Blakeman, then the former governor’s political aide, in an SMS, which he had had with approximately 2 million dollars for his political campaign if he acceded to his demands concerning the OCIF.

As part of this financial support, Herrera Velutini would pay for the services of a UK-based consultancy firm. Executives of said firm, accompanied by Herrera Velutini and also-accused former federal agent Mark T. Rossini reportedly met with Individual C, Vzquez Garced and others at a county hotel on February 28, 2020.

In part of the indictment, text messages are quoted in which it is stated that said services would cost the banker some $500,000. But in other texts sent by Rossini to the executives of the British consulting firm, it is stated that hiring the consulting firm required an initial payment of around 250,000 pounds sterling () or about 300,000 dollars. Then, starting in March, monthly installments of around 200,000 ($240,000) would be made or until the November 2020 general election.

Herrera Velutini, according to the prosecution, made the first payment directly to the consultant and the other payments would be routed through a political action committee or SuperPac, whose name is unknown.

The indictment specifically alleges that Herrera Velutini and Rossini channeled two payments as part of the alleged conspiracy to support Vzquez Garced’s campaign: a payment of $315,000 to the British consulting firm and another of $40,000. .

Judging by the indictment, if Vzquez Garced had won the primary and the British firm had continued to advise the former governor until the general election, Herrera Velutini would have invested or helped raise around $1.9 million in exchange for the fall of the financial regulator of the state of Puerto Rico.

In 2021, when Vzquez Garced did not prevail in the political contest, Herrera Velutini contributed an additional $50,000 to the SuperPac which favored Governor Pedro Pierluisi and which the authorities used as a decoy to reaffirm the banker’s plot.

In other words, according to the federal indictment, specifically, directly or through third parties, Herrera Velutini invested at least $400,000 in the alleged conspiracy.

Apart from this investment, El Nuevo Da reviewed before Herrera Velutini started donating to politicians in Puerto Rico since 2016, just a year after OCIF began identifying operational gaps in Bancrdito.

According to data from the Federal Election Commission, between 2016 and 2021, Bancrdito Holding, EBI’s parent company and owned by Herrera Velutini, invested an additional $125,000, both in favor of Democratic Party gubernatorial candidates Popular and New Progressive Party.