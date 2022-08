Imran Khan charged with terrorism offenses after weekend rally

Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against Imran Khan over comments he made in a speech over the weekend, stoking political tensions as former prime minister loyalists vow to resist efforts to arrest him .

Khans’ lawyers said they would contest the charges and hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his home in Islamabad, denouncing what they called an effort by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to silence his main political rival.

The terrorism-related charges against Imran Khan are completely biased, said Iftikhar Durrani, a senior leader of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. We are going to court to challenge these charges.

Khan told a rally over the weekend his supporters would not spare officials responsible for detaining Shahbaz Gill, one of his allies, this month.

Police alleged Khan terrorized officials, while Pakistani Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accused the former prime minister of inciting the people to violence, lawlessness, rebellion and riots.

Pakistan’s media regulator has banned TV stations from airing Khans’ speeches and the former prime minister has claimed one of his speeches was blocked on YouTube.

Khan was ousted as prime minister in April in a no-confidence vote, bringing to power a Sharifs-led coalition Pakistan Muslim League (N).

But the popularity of former cricketers has surged since his defenestration. He has traveled the country in an attempt to force a snap election, alleging without evidence that his expulsion was the result of a US-backed plot in retaliation for his warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Khan also tapped into public frustration with Pakistan’s dire economic situation, despite many problems that began while he was still prime minister. The country has suffered from double-digit inflation, power outages due to energy shortages and risks defaulting on its external debt as foreign exchange reserves dwindle.

The Sharifs government reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $1.2 billion loan last month, as part of an assistance package first negotiated under Khan in 2019. The board The IMF will meet next week to finalize the deal, while Saudi Arabia is also preparing to renew a $3 billion deposit at Pakistan’s central bank.

The dispute between Khan and the Sharifs government escalated this month after Pakistani authorities arrested Gill for televised comments they say prompted the military base to disobey orders. ARY TV, the channel he made the comments on, has also been taken off the air.

Huma Baqai, a political analyst in Karachi, said government actions are strengthening Imran Khan every minute. His story seems to be selling like hotcakes.

Protesters stationed outside Khan’s house vowed to fight the police if the Sharif government orders the arrest of former prime ministers. If the police come here to arrest Imran Khan, the government will cross an absolute red line. We will never allow this, said Jamil Khan, a young student and PTI activist.

