Trump took classified information to write his memoir, Mike Turner suggests





Representative Mike Turner, a Republican from Ohio, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump allegedly kept classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence to write his memoir.

CBS News host Ed O’Keefe asked Turner during an interview on Face the Nation, “What could a former president have classified or top secret information once he leaves his functions? Why bring them home to Florida?

“Well, I don’t know. I mean, you have to ask him. But certainly, we all know that all former presidents have access to their documents. That’s how they write their memoirs,” Turner said. , who is also the top Republican. on the House Intelligence Committee, responded. “They don’t have… a great recollection of anything that happened in their administration.”

His remarks come after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida following an endorsement from Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month to retrieve alleged top secret (TS) information and sensitive compartments (SCI).

Above, GOP Representative Mike Turner of Ohio speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, DC on November 20, 2019. Turner said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump was keeping classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence to write his memoir. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Turner’s speculation on Sunday has been criticized online, with some claiming that Trump did not “steal” those documents to write his memoirs.

“No Mike Turner, Trump didn’t steal any classified documents because he was ‘writing his memoir’, dude can barely write his own name, let alone read,” tweeted comedian Noel Casler.

No, Mike Turner, Trump didn’t steal any classified documents because he was “writing his memoirs”, the dude can barely write his own name, let alone read. @RepMikeTurner @GOP

— NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Tory lawyer George Conway tweeted: “I can’t imagine how our hyper-literate, super picky, ultra-truthful #2XIMFPOTUS could possibly research and write his memoir without keeping many stolen boxes of compartmentalized top secret/sensitive information. in a storage room at his insecure. resort club.”

I can’t imagine how our hyper-literate, super picky, ultra-truthful #2XIMFPOTUS could possibly research and write his memoirs without keeping numerous stolen boxes of compartmentalized top secret/sensitive information in a storage room at his unsecured resort club https: //t.co/ D0FGKkFLmB

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2022

Documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago reportedly included information relating to nuclear weapons and “highly classified programs”, with some legal experts saying Trump is suspected of breaking the Espionage Act for keeping the documents. Violators of the Espionage Act could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or both.

The ex-president’s office recently told Just the News it has a “standing order” to declassify documents containing sensitive information so he can bring them to his home in Florida. However, former Department of Justice (DOJ) official Mary McCord said she couldn’t find “a plausible argument that he made a conscious decision about each of them to declassify them before he leaves,” and added that the former president had no authority to declassify information after leaving office.

Last weekend, Turner was asked on CNN if publicly releasing the names of FBI agents involved in the raid posed a danger to federal law enforcement.

“Members of Congress condemned, and I did, and all Republican members of my committee jointly … condemned all violence against law enforcement officers,” he said. “We greatly appreciate the service of all of our FBI agents, men and women, who serve their nation.”

His remarks came after Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, promoted an article by conservative website Breibart that published an unredacted version of the search warrant, publicly disclosing the names of two FBI agents.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-took-classified-information-write-memoir-suggests-mike-turner-1735474 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos