Ukrainian leader warns against Russian action ahead of independence anniversary

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of possible Russian actions as Ukraine prepares to mark its independence.

During his late-night speech on Sunday, Zelenskyy said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about all the threats posed by Russia, and similar messages were sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

All of Ukraine’s partners have been briefed on what the terror state may be up to this week, Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader mentioned that one action Russia could take would be to organize a trial for a group of Ukrainian soldiers captured during the siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

If this despicable show trial were to take place … that would be the line beyond which negotiations are no longer possible, Zelenskyy said. There will be no more conversations. Our state has said it all.

Thousands of dead

On Wednesday, the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from Soviet rule coincides with six months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The war between neighboring countries, which has raged since Russia’s February 24 invasion, has killed thousands of fighters on both sides and Ukrainian civilians, while forcing millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes to safe in the west of the country, far from the battle front. lines in eastern Ukraine, or go to neighboring countries.

Artillery shells hit the town of Nikopol, in southern Ukraine, early on Sunday, not far from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russia has targeted sites near Odessa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port and grain export hub. But the shelling of Nikopol was of particular concern, with Ukrainian regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko writing on the Telegram messaging app that 25 artillery shells hit the town, setting fire to an industrial facility and knocking out power to 3,000 people.

Fear of a nuclear accident

Fighting near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Saturday’s missile strike on the southern Ukrainian town of Voznesensk, not far from Ukraine’s second-largest atomic facility, have world leaders fearing a crash nuclear.

Ukraine has asked the United Nations and other international organizations to force Russia out of the Zaporizhzhia plant, which it has occupied since March, even as Ukrainian technicians operate the facility.

Enerhodar, a town near the plant, has recently been the victim of repeated bombings, with Moscow and Kyiv being to blame.

Talks have been underway for more than a week to arrange a visit to the plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In a phone call on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia would allow international inspectors into the factory.

Some information for this story comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.