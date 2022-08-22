1 out of 5 young Chinese unemployed. And the smart ones go looking for jobs in the CCP bureaucracy

VSChinese Premier Li Keqiangtooka hits out at President Xi Jinping and comments have been censored on WeChat. Beijing showcased nuclear-capable missiles during Nancy Pelosis’ visit. Heat waves and power outages were seen across China. The new July unemployment data paints a grim picture for the Chinese economy.Chinescopegives you a deep dive into current affairs from China and the world.

China over the week

After nearly two weeks of disappearing from public view, Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping reappeared on a trip to Liaoning. The two-week disappearance suggests Xi Jinping was in the resort town of Beidaihe for the annual conclave where negotiations for power take place behind the scenes.

Visitors and residents of Beidaihe have suggested tight security over the past few weeks, saying the meeting was held and ended without any public attention, as is always the case with the secret Beidaihe conclave.

Liaoning, where Xi reappeared, is just four hours north of Beidaihe. While there, Xi called for the revitalization of the northeastern region of China often described as the country’s rust belt.

The Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the revitalization of the Northeast. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee has implemented the strategy of in-depth promotion of the revitalization of the Northeast, Xisaidduring his inspection tour.

During Xi’s (Shenyang City) tour, Premier Li Keqiang visited Shanghai and Shenzhen. In Shanghai, Li paid rexpectat the statue of Deng Xiaoping at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen.

Lis’ remarks in Shenzhen appeared to undermine Xi’s economic policy.

The opening up of China will continue. The Yellow River and the Yangtze River will not flow backwards, Li Keqiang said while visiting Yantian Port.censorshipon WeChat.

It is necessary to continue to play a leading role in reform and opening up and play a leading role in the economy and contribute more to national development, Lihad added.

The symbolism of the visit to Lianhuashan Park and the remarks made in Shenzhen have sparked debate within the China-watching community.

The fact that Li’s actions and words were either superficially treated by the Party-state media or completely censored is an indication of power dynamics and foreshadows Li’s future,wroteAdam Ni in a Twitter thread.

Li is likely to retire, as many havesuggested,and a new prime minister may have been chosen at the Beidaihe meeting. Contrary to what some may want to believe, there is no contest between Xi and Li. Xi will get his third term and Li will retire, Ni added.

Less work, higher temperatures

In July, the unemployment rate for young people aged 16 to 24 was 19.9%, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. This means that one in five young people between the ages of 16 and 24 are unemployed. The statistic tells a different story about recent Chinese university graduates. The year 2022 will see the greatest number of graduates entering the labor market, which is on fragile ground.

Graduates are not finding the jobs they want,saidXiaodong Gong, Associate Professor and Labor Specialist at the University of Canberra.

As the economic outlook deteriorates, China’s smartest young people are seeking stable jobs in the vast bureaucracy of the Chinese Communist Party. Harry Wang, a recent graduate of Tianjin University of Foreign Studies,decidedto turn down job offers from big companies like AstraZeneca and ByteDance to pursue his ambition to become a civil servant.

If the alarming unemployment rate wasn’t enough, China has experienced the strongest heat wave since 1961.

As of August 15, this high temperature event lasted 64 days, the longest duration since 1961 (more than 62 days in 2013); 1680 stations were covered above 35C and 1426 stations were covered above 37C, both being the first in history,reportedState owned CCTV.

The heat wave had an impact on the energy supply of some Chinese provincial cities, including Chengdu. Businesses and factories had to halt work due to power cuts in Chengdu as temperatures exceeded 40C.

An anti-American commentator has his home in the United States

Popular pro-CCP nationalist China commentator Sima Nan has come under attack for revealing that he owns a home in the United States. Sima Nan, whose original name is Yu Li, made a name for himself in China by attacking American television panels hosted by the national broadcast. Sima is one of BigV’s commentators with over three million followers on Weibo.

According to a journalist fromNew Yellow RiverYu has been banned from posting on multiple social media platforms at this time.

Pelosi inspired others

Following Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, experts attempted to analyze Beijing’s response. One aspect of the military response that has gone unnoticed is that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) deploys DF-5B missiles to signal the United States and Japan.

Several videos surfaced on Chinese social media at the time of Pelosis’ visit, which show Beijing carrying other mobile DF-27s, DF-16s and DF-15Bs. Contrary to what some early commentators observed, Beijing engaged in nuclear-level signaling aimed at Taiwan, the United States and Japan.

It aims to warn the United States and its close ally Japan not to intervene in the Taiwan case, reminding them that Beijing has the most powerful weapon that could [them] a mortal blow,saidYue Gang, a retired PLA colonel.

Beijing now seems to be learning from Putin’s nuclear threat to Ukraine.

Putin’s experience inspired Beijing that this was a viable strategy to prevent possible US and Japanese intervention in a future event in Taiwan,addedYue in an interview withSouth China Morning Post.

China in the world news

Relations between India and China are strained in many ways, but Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent remarks on the Asian Century have been welcomed in China.

But the Asian century will be difficult to achieve if India and China do not come together. And one of the big questions today is where India-China relations are going, Jaishankar said in Thailand.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang WenbinsaidAs a Chinese leader said, unless China and India are developed, there will be no Asian century. No real Asia-Pacific century or Asian century can come until China, India and other neighboring countries are developed.

Meanwhile, Shivashankar Menon, a veteran India diplomat and top China expert, has some suggestions for resolving border tensions.

The limited goal to begin with would be to establish predictability in the relationship and ensure, as much as possible, that there are no surprises on either side. The only way I know to do that is a serious dialogue about the border which then moves on to other issues that divide countries,wroteShivashankar Menon, former foreign minister, in an opinion piece forSouth China Morning Post.

After Nancy Pelosis’ action-packed visit to Taiwan, MPs from other countries are vying to repeat her success. According to some rumors, a British delegation of MPs led by Tom Tugendhat will soon visit Taiwan. A delegation of Canadian MPs and Senators who are part of the Canada-Taiwan Friendship GroupPlanninga visit to Taiwan in early October. Now, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned parliamentarians about the consequences of their possible visit to Taiwan.

Important discussions are underway at the moment. Canada has a long-standing position on China and Taiwan that we will make sure to respect, Trudeau said.

Saturday, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Tyler PagerreportedforTheWashington Postthat Xi Jinping had asked Biden to prevent Pelosi from traveling to Taiwan. But unlike Trudeau, Biden did not warn Pelosi and his delegation. Biden was right and Trudeau is wrong.

Meanwhile, India has recentlyreiteratedhis stance on the one China policy stating that “India’s relevant policies are well known and consistent. They do not need to be repeated”.

Experts this week

Even more outrageous is the fact that two Indian media personalities, Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor, recently published a new book, India’s Most Fearless 3, which sensationally reveals a fact about the conflict in the Galwan Valley, specifically telling how an Indian doctor risked his life to help Chinese soldiers, only to be brutally killed by them. Such massive falsification of public opinion not only exposes the inanity of Indian media personalities, but also shows that the anti-Chinese psychological needs of Indian public opinion have robbed many people of their basic ability to discern,wroteLin Minwang, a researcher at Fudan University’s Institute of International Studies, in an article forGuancha.

