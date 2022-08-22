AAP leader Atishi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shares his ‘modus operandi’ to overthrow state governments





Atishis’ remarks came hours after Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed he had been approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their left. (file picture) Photo: PTI New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on Monday, saying its modus operandi to topple state governments is to use central agencies to threaten opposition party leaders and then offer them to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said that at a time when he should have been addressing issues such as rising prices and unemployment in the country, he is busy plotting to overthrow state governments. She further said that the Prime Minister is using central agencies to smash opposition parties and form a BJP government in non-BJP ruled states. We’re looking at that across the country. In Maharashtra, how the BJP formed the government by breaking the Shiv Sena. Before Maharashtra, we have seen in Goa, Karnataka, Manipur and some other states how the BJP is trying to form its government in the states by smashing the ruling parties, Atishi said. Speaking of Prime Minister Modi’s modus operandi to topple governments, she said, his greatest weapon is central agencies. He first uses these agencies to lodge complaints against the leaders of the opposition parties. After that, the BJP reaches out to these leaders and offers them to join the saffron party with the promise to close all cases against them. Atishis’ remarks came hours after Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed he had been approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their left. ‘This modus operandi is nothing new, since 2014’, AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj slams BJP Sisodia is among 15 individuals and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy. I got a message from BJP – Quit AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all lawsuits brought by CBI and ED against you are closed. My answer to BJP is – I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I am ready to be beheaded but I can never bow to the conspirators and the corrupt. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. Related News BJP offered CM position, withdrawal from CBI, ED cases against me if I join the party: Manish Sisodia Asked who offered Sisodia to join the BJP, Atishi said, “It was the same person who approached Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Baijayant Jay Panda. this responsibility.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/aap-leader-atishi-attacks-pm-narendra-modi-shares-his-modus-operandi-to-topple-state-governments-article-93705325

