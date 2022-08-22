Connect with us

Politics

Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Published

46 seconds ago

on

By

 



















Moneycontrol PRO



















A legendary trader turned entrepreneur, Jhunjhunwala has often hailed RK Damani as his guru.

Radhakishan Damani to head Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust



New trends

Zomato Pro no longer available for renewal, users tweet complaints



Last name Price To change % changes
ntpc 156.50 -1.25 -0.79
Indiabulls Hsg 127.40 -2.40 -1.85
Sbi 511.20 -9:15 a.m. -1.76
Nhpc 33.95 -0.95 -2.72

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Will India be a $5 trillion economy by FY27?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting