Imran Khan granted transit bond until August 25 in terrorism case





Cricket star turned politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks to members of the media after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 25 2018. – Reuters/FileCourt grants transit bond to Imran Khan until August 25. PTI’s legal team had entered a bail plea prior to the arrest. Plea states that Imran Khan is ready to appear in court whenever he is summoned.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has been granted transit bond for three days until August 25 after filing a pre-arrest bail request in the Islamabad High Court earlier to avoid being arrested in a terrorism case filed against him last night (Sunday).

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against former Prime Minister Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an Extra Sessions Judge and senior Islamabad Police officers during a gathering in the Federal Capital’s F-9 Park.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan had filed the plea on behalf of the former prime minister, who maintained in the plea that he was prepared to appear in court whenever summoned.

The plea stated that Imran Khan had no past criminal record and had never been convicted of any offence.

“There is no chance of leaking or damaging the evidence presented by the prosecution. Imran Khan is also ready to submit money as security for his bail,” the plea reads.

However, the IHC Registrar’s Office had raised three objections to the plea, which are as follows:

Imran Khan did not undergo biometric verification before filing the plea. He went to the IHC instead of the ATC court of jurisdiction. He did not provide a verified copy of the terrorist case.

But when Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Judge Babar Sattar heard the case, they granted Khan a transit bond until August 25, overruled the registry office’s objections and asked Khan to stand down. apply to an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) before August 25 – as this is the competent forum in the case.

The Ministry of the Interior requests authorization for arrest from the Prime Minister

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry sought written permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office to arrest Khan after the case was filed.

According to sources, the president of the PTI left his residence in Bani Gala to avoid being arrested. It is reported that he may have left for Lahore or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, PTI chief Faisal Vawda said Khan was still at the Bani Gala.

According to The News, the Home Office has requested written permission from the Prime Minister’s Office for the arrest of the PTI President. Sources said the arrest will be done with the consensus of all parties in the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari opposed the arrest of Imran Khan. He believes the arrest will cause political damage to the ruling alliance.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not give a clear view on Imran Khan’s arrest while PTI leader Murad Saeed claimed Sunday evening that the arrest warrants for Imran Khan had been issued.

Police deployed around Bani Gala

Additional police forces were deployed outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence and the road leading to his residence was also closed to unauthorized persons, allowing only those close to him and residents of the area to enter, sources told Geo News hours after the taping. of the case.

According to The News, it is not yet decided whether Imran Khan will be arrested or placed under house arrest, sources involved in sketching out the strategy for the operation told The News.

“Negotiations with Imran Khan are ongoing as the head of the PTI wants to avoid arrest or house arrest,” the sources added, saying the authorities had several plans to handle the situation with the help of the forces. order, but were waiting for a green signal from the neighborhoods concerned.

“Imran Khan is seeking an opportunity to approach the senior judiciary for redress, but he will have to go to the police first,” the sources added.

Case registered against Imran Khan

The FIR registered against Khan says he threatened Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers during a rally at F-9 Park to “terrorize” police officials and the judiciary. The main objective of the intimidation was to prevent the police and the judiciary from fulfilling their legal obligations, explains the FIR.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad under Section 7 of the ATA.

