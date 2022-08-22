“Too much nepotism!” Tory MP calls out Boris Johnson’s family after bizarre interview





Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson interviewed their father Stanley Johnson about the current Government Live this weekend, in a segment so bizarre a Tory MP called him out. On Sunday, she invited Stanley Johnson, a former Conservative member of the European Parliament and a keen environmentalist, to her regular LBC talk show to talk about the high levels of sewage currently being pumped into UK waters. She asked him if it was the water companies that were responsible, or the Conservative government that has not done enough about this illegality? Most Tory MPs caused an outcry last year when they rejected a House of Lords amendment that would have prevented water companies from pumping raw waste into UK waters. His father replied: We have to blame the government for not pushing this issue as hard as they should have. In the absence of the EU push as well, you can understand how the government felt able to not push things the way it should have. He then called on the UK to return to a near bloc regulatory agency that could push for higher water standards. Although Johnson did not directly name his son, Tory MP Huw Merriman was unhappy with the interview, despite agreeing with the former MEP and voting to stop raw sewage being sent in rivers last year. He tweeted: I agree and voted on the sewer point but when I was a baby Johnson and Johnson used to dust my butt rather than get paid to talk about it. There is too much nepotism in politics. It has to stop. People must believe that they can succeed through merit and hard work. I agree and voted on the sewer point but when I was a baby Johnson and Johnson used to dust my ass rather than get paid to talk about it. There is too much nepotism in politics. It has to stop. People must believe that they can succeed through merit and hard work. https://t.co/mh9ErtV9yA — MP Huw Merriman (@HuwMerriman) August 21, 2022 Merriman also wasn’t the only one to speak out against the bizarre nature of the segment. One Johnson asks another Johnson what he thinks of Prime Minister Johnson’s decisions. Who said Britain had a nepotism problem? —Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) August 21, 2022 Rachel Johnson interviewing Stanley Johnson about Boris Johnson.

Can’t this family just sit around their table and close the fucking curtains never to see or hear them again?#EnoughEnough https://t.co/RvEmEjbDRq – Photography by Jan Gray (@JanLovesLentils) August 21, 2022 Rachel JOHNSON interviews her father, Stanley JOHNSON, about who is responsible for the massive increase in raw sewage dumped in UK waters. He says it’s the fault of the government, which is led by Boris JOHNSON, his brother and son. Irony died in a ditch next to self-awareness. https://t.co/HaCQvBeEbk — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) August 22, 2022 What would you call a country that gives a prime minister’s sister a regular slot in which she asks the prime minister’s father about his government, after he uses the slot to argue that the prime minister shouldn’t be removed from office and why his other brother deserved a peerage?pic.twitter.com/ncgju7jjI5 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 21, 2022 Johnson has also used his LBC slot to ask Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries if she likes the outgoing Prime Minister, to defend his brother against partygate and to campaign on behalf of his other brother, Jo Johnson. to obtain a peerage. However, she was previously a candidate in the European elections for the pro-Remain party, Change UK, in 2019, and accused the Prime Minister of using the Commons as a bullying pulpit.

