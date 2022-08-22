Biden rejected Xi’s request to stop Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese leader Xi Jinping () personally tried to persuade US President Joe Biden to veto House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August 2 trip to Taiwan. Xi made the request during a July 28 call with Biden, according to The Washington Post. The US president reportedly replied that Congress was an independent branch of government and that Pelosi was free to leave if she wanted to. He also warned that China should not take “provocative and coercive” actions if Pelosi flew to Taiwan. In a statement to the Post, Pelosi commented, “Support for preventing Taiwan’s isolation and preserving the status quo is bipartisan and bicameral… This respect for Taiwan and rejection of violence is shared by the President, as in his recent statements testify. .” “Any attack on me personally is not associated with the president but with small, anonymous voices within the administration who jeopardized the security of our visit by disclosing the trip before it was even determined that we were going. actually visit Taiwan,” Pelosi added. small, anonymous voices cannot be allowed to indicate a division between the White House and Congress in Taiwan. Responding to Pelosi’s visit, China conducted live-fire exercises in the Taiwan Strait, conducted an increased number of sorties in Taiwan’s ADIZ and crossed the country’s Davis Line, which was previously considered the border between China and Taiwan. China also fired five ballistic missiles over Taiwan which landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

