Does a real estate mafia still exist? This second was too strong!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed his staff, especially the Ministry of ATR/National Land Agency (BPN), to take strong action against the existence of the land mafia, which has only make it difficult for the community to process certificates. This was underscored by Jokowi during the presentation of land certificates to residents of Gelora Delta, Sidoarjo Regency, East Java on Monday (22/8/2022). Jokowi asked his staff to be blind to “finish off” the land mafia. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content “If there are mafias still playing games, please take care of them at the same time. This complicates the administration of certificates. We cannot let people not be served with certificates, you are of OK ?” Jokowi said. Jokowi said that currently, especially in East Java, there are still about 7 million fields that do not have certificates yet. Jokowi asked the Minister of Agrarian Development and Space Hadi Tjahjanto to speed up the process of establishing the land certificate. Pictured: President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo handing over land certificates to residents of Gelora Delta, Sidoarjo Regency on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Rusman – Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Pictured: President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo handing over land certificates to residents of Gelora Delta, Sidoarjo Regency on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Rusman – Presidential Secretariat Press Office) “I have directed the BPN Minister that this continues to be expedited so that all people have proof of land ownership rights, namely certificates,” he explained. Jokowi reminded the public to keep land certificates properly. According to him, conflicts and land disputes in parts of Indonesia always occur because people do not hold legal rights to land. “It’s important, it’s proof of land ownership rights. If someone says ‘this is my land’, (shows) ‘oh no, my land, the certificate is there’, (they) don’t can’t do anything.” he continued. On this occasion, Jokowi also explained the reforms that have been carried out by the government in the management of land certificates. In 2016, Jokowi started targeting the Ministry of ATR/BPN to issue more certificates than the number of certificates issued at the time. “At that time in 2016, I was asking for 5 million a year, I was waiting to see if it couldn’t be 5 million, it turned out to be possible. I raised another 7 million, it turned out that it was ‘was also over, it turned out that he was able to raise another 9 million. This means that if we want to, we can actually do it,’ he said. next article Jokowi “Attention” to the minister to reduce imports! (cha/cha)



