Doubts over stable normalization between Israel and Turkey – Middle East Monitor

As soon as Turkey and Israel announcement After the return to full diplomatic relations after 20 years of tension, the Israelis began to search for the causes of what they described as a sudden change in Turkish relations with Tel Aviv. They try to anticipate the future of this development which coincides with many regional and international developments, including the Ukrainian war, the Iranian nuclear deal and the impending energy crisis in Europe, which all have Tel Aviv and Ankara.

The announcement of the restoration of full diplomatic relations and the return of ambassadors and consuls with full diplomatic representation was followed by a call between Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite the Israeli belief that this last “has not completely changed”.

Israeli political and security leaders have not forgotten Erdogan’s accusations that Israel committed genocide against the Palestinians, followed by his famous violent confrontation with Shimon Peres in Davos, the attack on the Mari Marmara flotilla and the harsh verbal attacks in between. Despite Benjamin Netanyahu apologizing to Erdogan in 2013 and signing an agreement in 2016 to compensate the victims of the Mavi Marmara, Turkish hostility towards Israel continued. In 2020, Erdogan attacked normalization agreements with Arab countries and only a week ago accused Israel of killing children in the Gaza Strip in the recent assault.

The recent announcement of the resumption of Turkish-Israeli relations is not surprising. It was preceded by a diplomatic marathon behind the scenes, which culminated in the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ankara. Herzog was the one who promoted normalization with the Turks, in cooperation with then-foreign minister Yair Lapid, who had also visited Turkey, although Lapid himself opposed the deal of reconciliation signed by Netanyahu with Erdogan.

Israeli security interests seem close to reconciling with Turkey, including the future of its hosting of Hamas leaders and cadres, not to mention recent efforts by Turkish security services to prevent an Iranian attack on Israeli tourists. on his floor. Turkish-Israeli intelligence cooperation has emerged at an all-time high, which may have helped shorten the road to full normalization of relations.

At the same time, Turkish-Israeli reconciliation can be tied to what the latter describes as the Iranian threat, even though Erdogan, just weeks after he thwarted Iran’s attempt to carry out attacks against Israelis in his country, traveled to Tehran and met his Iranian and Russian counterparts Ibrahim Raisi and Vladimir Putin, a case that sparked fire in Tel Aviv on the consequences of this sudden meeting.

The Israelis consider that the most important turning point in the resumption of Turkish-Israeli relations lies in the economic aspect, especially if Israel decides to move the gas pipeline to Europe via Turkey, or through the maritime areas under its control. This idea, however, is not fully supported by Israeli security officials who believe they have good reason not to make such a mistake, as they do not trust Turkiye. Ankara continues to entice Israeli allies in Greece and Cyprus, so reconciliation with Turkey could pave the way for easing tensions between Ankara and Athens and Nicosia, with a view to strengthening ties.

Although Israel welcomed the full resumption of relations with Turkey, including the exchange of ambassadors and the return of flights, some diplomatic and political circles in Tel Aviv warned that this welcome was premature and overdone. The normalization of relations with Ankara may not last long, given the lingering mutual suspicions and the fact that both sides have achieved this because they both need immediate reconciliation, not because they have become two allies who trust each other, especially with the ongoing challenges they face.

The Israelis see that Turkey is the one who initiated the steps of normalization and showed great motive to promote it. However, the memory of the tension with Erdogan, and his numerous hostile declarations against them, have tempered their enthusiasm, even aroused today their doubts about his motives, and slowed down this cautious march towards Ankara.

Ankara and Tel Aviv have managed to build a relationship that has enabled bilateral dialogue even in times of crisis, and this has manifested in the cooperation between their security services against Iran’s attempts to assassinate Israeli tourists in Turkey. This further strengthened the security relationship between them and accelerated the renewal of relations, leading to the approval of Ankara’s request to strengthen official relations between them, and for the first time Israeli airlines can fly to Ankara since 2009.

Despite this development of bilateral relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv, a number of regional challenges are facing them and could hinder the full normalization of relations, especially since this rapprochement coincides with the presence of a Turkish delegation in Washington. for discussions regarding the purchase of F-16 fighter jets. Although the US administration supports the deal, there is strong opposition in Congress due to the rapprochement between Turkey and Russia in recent years.

Another challenge facing Tel Aviv and Ankara is that the latter is an important trading partner for Israel, where the trade volume is $8 billion. This highlights the need to update the free trade agreement signed between the two countries in 1996, which forms the basis of bilateral trade relations but is no longer compatible with some of the current economic needs.

Another problem that can contribute to slowing down this rapprochement of relations is that any military deterioration between the occupation and the Palestinians can provoke a re-exchange of accusations between Ankara and Tel Aviv, as we have seen during the Israeli aggressions. Gaza between 2008 and 2022. In such a scenario, things may return to the usual state of tension.

The upcoming elections in Israel in November and in Turkey in June 2023 also pose a challenge. This could lead to a scenario in which both sides give greater priority to internal issues rather than external ones, in a way that would damage bilateral relations. Moreover, the Israeli elections could lead to the return of Netanyahu, who is a stubborn opponent of Erdogan. This could lead to relationships regressing.

