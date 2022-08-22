Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan convicted under anti-terrorism law for threatening police and judiciary





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, the judiciary and other state institutions during his rally in Islamabad a day ago, it said. we learned on Sunday.

The case surfaced hours after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday the government was considering filing a complaint against Khan, 69, for his provocative speech at the capital’s F-9 park on Saturday night. national.

The imported fascist government hit a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches on TV and then temporarily blocking YouTube during my speech in Liaquat Bagh. All this after continued media intimidation and removal of channels earlier.

According to the copy of the first information report, which was viewed by PTI news agency, the case was registered at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad at 10 p.m. Saturday under Section 7 of the Act. anti-terrorism (penalty for acts of terrorism).

The FIR reads that Khan in his speech had ‘terrorized and threatened senior police officials and a respected judge with additional sessions’ in an effort to prevent them from performing their duties and refrain from pursuing any action against anyone. linked to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Parti Insaaf (PTI).

He says Khan’s speech had sown fear and uncertainty among police, judges and the nation.

In his speech, Khan had threatened to press charges against senior police officials, a female magistrate, the Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents for the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week for sedition. .

He had also clashed with Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical detention at the request of the capital’s police, and said she needed to be prepared because measures would be taken against it. Earlier at a press conference, Interior Minister Sanaullah said the government was holding legal consultations before bringing charges against Khan. He alleged that Khan’s speech was a continuation of a tendency to target the military and other institutions.

“It all happens in continuity – from a campaign after the Lasbela incident when six army officers were killed, followed by Gill’s attempt to induce the ranks of the army to go to the against their higher command and then Imran threatening a female judge and police officers for performing their duties in accordance with the law, the minister said.

His remarks came after Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog banned satellite TV stations from broadcasting Khan’s speeches live following his provocative speech on Saturday night.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said in a statement on Saturday that TV stations, despite repeated warnings, had not put in place a sunset mechanism to stop the airing of material against institutions. of State.

“It has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements, continuously alleges state institutions by launching baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his statements provocative attacks against state institutions and officials, which is detrimental to the maintenance of public order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” he said.

According to the statement, after analyzing the content of Khan’s speech, it was observed that the content was broadcast live by licensees without an effective timeout mechanism.

The competent authority, i.e. Chairman PEMRA, considering the above background and reasons, hereby prohibits the broadcast of Khan’s live speech on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect, he added. .

PEMRA, however, said Khan’s recorded speech would only be allowed to be released after an effective delay mechanism to provide oversight and editorial control.

Reacting strongly to the ban on the PTI chairman, his party said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government had a fascist regime.

“The imported fascists are trying to ban Imran Khan’s speeches on television. They have completely lost the battle and are now using fascism; they will fail! #HelpPakistan raising our voices against fascists!, Khan’s party tweeted.

Saturday’s rally was organized by the PTI to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan said was the blatant fascism that prevailed under the imported regime of Prime Minister Sharif.

During the rally, Khan did not spare the mighty army, calling it neutral, and urged his supporters to stand with the nation rather than the band of thieves, in a veiled reference to the coalition government.

He also attacked the judiciary, calling it biased.

While the army did not respond to his beard, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan in a statement asked the judiciary to take action in justice against Khan and his associates for threatening a female judge and intimidating police officers.

Since being ousted from power in April, the politician-turned-cricketer has repeatedly claimed the no-confidence motion against him was the result of a foreign plot.

Khan also stressed that his party would not deal with or accept the imported government led by Prime Minister Sharif.

Meanwhile, a defiant Khan addressed a rally at the Liaquat Bagh ground in Rawalpindi on Sunday evening.

“Now Pemra is also in the game. What did Imran Khan do? His only crime is not accepting this imported government,” Khan said in response to Pemra’s banning of his live speeches.

He also spoke about the deteriorating economic situation and inflation, saying the country’s army chief needed to visit countries like Saudi Arabia for loans.

“The only way to get the country out of the current situation is to hold fair and free elections,” he said.

