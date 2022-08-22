Prime Minister Modi to dedicate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad; HBCHRC in Mohali on August 24





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on August 24. The day will see the inauguration and dedication of two important health initiatives to the nation by Prime Minister Modi. According to an official statement, around 11 a.m. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana. Thereafter, he will travel to Mohali and dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center (HBCHRC) to the nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali) at around 2:15 p.m. The availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be boosted by the inauguration of Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2,600 beds. The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000 crore, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region. In a bid to provide world-class cancer care to residents of Punjab and neighboring states and UTs, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center to the nation in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh , Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. The hospital was built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by the Tata Memorial Center, an institute funded by the Indian government’s Department of Atomic Energy. The Cancer Hospital is a 300 bed capacity tertiary care hospital and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using all available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy and oncology medical – chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplantation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/india/pm-modi-dedicate-amrita-hospital-faridabad-hbchrc-mohali-aug-24-1503102708.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

