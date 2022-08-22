Understand all the investigations former President Trump is facing





WASHINGTON This week, the country may get more information about why the Justice Department searched former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

A federal judge ordered the Justice Department to submit a redacted version of an affidavit to him for possible public release.

It was the latest development in a series of legal investigations the former president continues to face.

UNDERSTANDING REQUESTS

Whether you think these investigations are a “witch hunt” as Mr. Trump has suggested or are valid, as many of his critics have said, these investigations are ongoing. That’s why it’s important to understand what’s going on.

Investigation #1: Classified Documents Investigation

This is the most publicized investigation of the moment.

The FBI raided the former president’s home in Mar-a-Lago. Unsealed court documents say officials are investigating whether the president violated federal laws with the “deliberate withholding of national defense information.”

Donald Trump said all documents in his home were those he had declassified.

“We’ve never had anything like this before,” said Richard A. Serafini, a South Florida criminal defense attorney and former Justice Department litigant.

Serafini says the fact that a raid took place shows the attorney general seriously believes the former president may have broken the law.

In cases like this, search warrants tend to come near the start of an investigation.

“I guess we’re a bit more in the middle. We may have gone a bit past the middle, but we’re not near the end of this survey,” Serafini said.

Investigation #2: Georgia Election Interference Case

This investigation has nothing to do with federal law and everything to do with Georgia state law.

The local Atlanta-area district attorney is investigating whether the former president and his allies broke the law by denying the 2020 election results.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence against the president is a taped phone call between Trump and the Georgia secretary of state in which Mr. Trump allegedly asked the election official to “find 11,780 votes.”

Survey #3: January 6

Congress was investigating the attack on Capitol Hill last year. Yet, ultimately, it will be up to the Justice Department to decide whether the former president broke any laws by encouraging his supporters to march to the Capitol, where violence ultimately erupted.

Investigations #4 and #5: New York Civil and Criminal Business Practices Investigations

These investigations largely focus on the business practices of Mr. Trump and his family before he took office.

For example, an investigation examines whether false financial information was provided to obtain better loans.

A big question for the country is when all these investigations will end, especially since another run for the White House from Mr. Trump seems more likely.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if decisions started to be made next year,” Serafini said.

