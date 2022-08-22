Jokowi distributes hundreds of machines to farmers in Gresik





Surabaya (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana on Monday distributed hundreds of agricultural tools and machinery (alsintan) to farmers in the Sukodono Reservoir area, Panceng sub-district, Gresik, East Java. Jokowi said farmers should no longer apply traditional models of farming due to a shortage of labor in the agricultural sector. Therefore, modern machines, such as alsintan, could help farmers harvest their plants. “We have innovated efficient machines for farmers. We have an alsintan taxi program in which farmers can rent these machine tools,” he said. Alsintan can be owned by accessing bank credit with the support of information technology to strengthen the activities of the management institution of alsintan. The alsintan taxi business unit includes machine rental services including tillage, planting and harvesting services; service and workshop services; and the supply of spare parts. Some 300 machinery units present at the event included 70 combine harvesters, 80 four-wheel tractors, 100 cultivators and 50 water pumps. In addition to distributing agricultural machinery, Jokowi has inaugurated a mango food estate in the Sukodono reservoir area. The president said this food estate covers an area of ​​one thousand hectares spread over 22 villages and four sub-districts of Panceng, Dukun, Ujung Pangkah and Sidayu which have been integrated into one area. The development of the mango food field in Panceng sub-district is a pioneering work of the Horticulture Branch of the Ministry of Agriculture. This program also follows the directive of Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo at the G20 meeting in Italy recently. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, East Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Nico Afinta, Gresik District Chief Fandi Akhmad Yani, as well as officials from the East Java and Gresik district accompanied the president. Gresik District Chief Fandi Akhmad Yani hailed the steps taken by President Jokowi to launch a food estate in Panceng sub-district. “Hopefully, later on, Gresik will manage the food security program,” he remarked. Related News: Government designs low-interest scheme for purchasing farm tools

Related news: Farmers are delighted that red palm oil has increased the value of the product: Minister

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/245673/jokowi-distributes-hundreds-of-machinery-units-to-farmers-in-gresik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos