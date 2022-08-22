Southwest China Extends Electricity Curbs Amid Scorching Weather | Manufacturing





The National Weather Center is reporting record high temperatures at 62 weather stations.

China has extended power rationing due to low water levels at hydroelectric dams, prolonging the economic disruption of the country’s driest summer in decades. Electricity restrictions, which have forced the closure of factories in southwest China, will continue at least until Thursday, local media and factories said Monday. The tense situation in Sichuan province has escalated further, Tencent News reported, which included a photo of a government notice to businesses. In Chongqing, the province’s largest city, authorities said shopping mall opening hours would be shortened from Monday to deal with the urgent power shortage. The announcement means dozens of shopping malls will have to operate from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to ensure safe and orderly power supply and meet the basic needs of the masses, the Chongqing Economic and Information Commission said. Scorching weather in southwest China has withered crops and dried up rivers, disrupting cargo traffic in the Yangtze, one of China’s biggest trade routes. The National Meteorological Center said as many as 62 weather stations, including those in Sichuan in the southwest and Fujian on the southeast coast, recorded record high temperatures on Sunday. State media reported that the government planned to use chemicals to generate rain to protect the fall grain harvest, which accounts for 75 percent of China’s annual total. The drought adds to mounting economic challenges for the ruling Communist Party, including repeated business disruptions due to a zero-COVID policy aimed at eradicating coronavirus outbreaks at almost any cost. Beijing hopes to shore up sluggish economic growth before President Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third five-year term in October or November. Factories in Sichuan that make key industrial products such as processor chips and parts were forced to close or scale back operations last week to save energy as temperatures soared to 45 degrees Celsius ( 113 degrees Fahrenheit). The government says this summer is the hottest and driest since records began in 1961. Sichuan, home to 94 million people, has been particularly hard hit as it gets 80% of its electricity from hydroelectric dams, while other provinces rely more on coal-fired power. Officials predict the situation could improve from Wednesday as a cold front moves into China via the far-western Xinjiang region.

