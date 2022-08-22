Remoaners and Theresa May and John Major conspire with the BBC against Boris Johnson









This caller tells Tom Swarbrick Theresa May and John Major orchestrated a ‘Remoaner’ plot with the media to get Boris Johnson out of office As the Tory leadership race heats up, candidates are under increased pressure to step out of Boris Johnson’s shadow as his supporters call on the caretaker prime minister to stay on. Robert in Leytonstone phoned to share his annoyance at what he saw as a plot against Boris Johnson. Read more: Boris supporters threaten to picket Tories to demand he stays at No 10 “The media is going to be seriously pushed back for kicking him out…especially the BBC.” Tom Swarbrick was taken aback by the caller’s claim, wondering “in what sense would it be the media’s fault if Labor came to power?” Read more: Rishi Sunak is ‘the lesser of two evils’, says ConservativeHome chief Read more: Michael Gove is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race – as he says the Truss campaign has taken a ‘vacation from reality’ The appellant then expressed his intuition on this subject. Read more: James O’Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on “The media, in combination with Theresa May and John Major” went against the prime minister, the caller theorized. He added there had been many ‘infighting with the Remoaners’ in the party since Boris Johnson took over. “I talk to a lot of people…I think you’re going to find that the BBC in particular, the media, are going to suffer a loss of publicity as a result.” Tom was flabbergasted by this claim, given that the BBC has no advertisers.

