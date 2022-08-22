No F-16s for Turkey – US Senate committee chief opposes sale of F-16 jets unless Ankara changes policy





Robert Menendez, the head of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Greek newspaper Kathimerini that he opposes the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara changes course. policy and respects its commitment to NATO by refusing to buy the Russian S-400. missile defense system. “Between the continuous adversarial violations of Greece’s airspace and the postponement of Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO accession process, I sincerely hope that Turkey will change course and assume its responsibilities towards the defense alliance by being the constructive partner in the region that we all hope it can be. Until then, I cannot support the sale or transfer of US F-16 fighter jets to Turkey,” the US senator said in an interview with the media. According to Menendez, Ankara must stop “provocations inside Greek airspace and territorial waters”. The lawmaker also expressed concern over reports that Turkey was considering buying more Russian S-400 missile defense systems in alleged violation of US sanctions. He urged Ankara to reconsider its relations with Moscow, according to the news agency. “The Turkish government has the responsibility and the opportunity to unequivocally demonstrate its commitment to NATO and the shared principles and values ​​that underpin this essential partnership,” Menendez said as quoted by Kathimerini. Besides Ankara’s foreign policy, the US senator is said to have criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s domestic policy. According to Menendez, the democratic process in Turkey is undermined, religious freedom and freedom of expression are often violated. Turkey wants to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets from the United States and modernize 80 others already in service. US President Joe Biden is currently seeking congressional approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. Senator Menendez, as head of the Foreign Relations Committee, can veto the sale of the fighter jets. Greece lobbied actively against the deal, which forced Erdogan to drop contacts with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and accuse him of violating the agreements reached.

