Trump probe latest: Liz Cheney says GOP may stop her from debating Trump in 2024 as Lindsey Graham gets reprieve in Georgia





Liz Cheney says it would be very difficult to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

In her first major interview since losing her congressional primary last week, Liz Cheney speculated that if she ran for president in 2024, the Republican Party would have an interest in keeping her out of any debate. with the former president.

I can understand why they wouldn’t want me on a debate stage with Donald Trump, she said on ABC News. I imagine Donald Trump isn’t too interested in that either.

The former president made it clear he was upset about the media attention given to Ms Cheney, who is vice-chair of the January 6 committee.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been granted a reprieve in her efforts to avoid testifying before the grand jury investigating attempts by Trump teams to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result.

After losing a courtroom action on Friday, Mr Graham was lucky yesterday when an appeal court judge suspended his scheduled testimony pending review by a lower court.

HighlightsView latest update 1661165155Trump’s Homeland Security Chief Defends January 6 Inaction

Chad Wolf, who served as Acting Homeland Security Secretary under Donald Trump during the latter phase of his presidency, appeared on CNN yesterday, where host Jim Acosta asked him to comment on the three-hour inaction by ex-presidents as the US Capitol was attacked. January 6, 2021.

Mr. Wolf, who oversaw the infamous deployment of Homeland Security agents in Portland, Orgeon, during the 2020 protests, said Mr. Trump was not responsible for individual decisions to enter the building despite his lyrics telling them to fight like hell.

Andrew NaughtieAugust 22, 2022 11:45 am

1661163355ICYMI: New poll shows threat to democracy outweighs Americans’ concerns

A new NBC News poll that asked a sample of Americans to name their top political issues exposes a harsh reality for Republicans: Topping the list isn’t crime, the cost of living or immigration, but threats to democracy.

On the face of it, this appears to be a net positive for Democrats heading into the midterm elections, where Joe Biden and others have signaled that the national campaign will focus on the extremism of the MAGA movement. However, abortion is surprisingly low on the list, indicating that it may not prove to be as galvanizing an issue for the Democratic base as the party had hoped.

Andrew NaughtieAugust 22, 2022 11:15 a.m.

1661161519Read the latest ruling in Lindsey Grahams campaign to avoid testifying

Lindsey Graham apparently won’t be deterred in her efforts to avoid testifying at the grand jury inquest in Fulton County, Georgia, and her scheduled testimony for tomorrow is now on hold after an appeals court judge sent the case to a lower court.

Here’s the ruling handed down last night and a perspective on its implications from Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis.

Andrew NaughtieAugust 22, 2022 10:45 am

1661159100Cheney says Trump would be afraid to debate her in 2024

Liz Cheney says Donald Trump and the GOP would likely work to keep her out of the debate arena if she ran as a Republican in 2024.

She made the prediction Sunday on ABCs This Week, while entertaining speculation about her future political plans. Ms Cheney has openly hinted that she will run for president in 2024, but in her interview she warned she would only do so if she believed there was a path to victory.

Liz Cheney says Donald Trump would be afraid to debate her in 2024

The Trump-backed candidate beat the Wyoming congresswoman in the GOP primary on Tuesday

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 10:05

1661157900Cheney: Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley made themselves unfit for office

Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Sunday denounced two of her party’s most right-wing members of the US Senate and called them categorically unfit for office.

In an interview with ABCs This Week, her first major interview since losing her primary election to Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman on Tuesday, she excoriated Sens Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas for their roles in support for Mr. Trump’s lies. on the 2020 elections.

Reporting by John Bowden of Washington, DC.

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley made themselves unfit for office, says Liz Cheney

Wyoming congresswoman launches anti-Trump organization

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 09:45

1661156100Jared Kushner addresses the FBI raid on Trump’s house for the first time

Jared Kushner claimed the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s enemies persecuting him.

President Trump is a fighter, he always has been a fighter, Mr. Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments on the Aug. 8 search of Mr. Trump’s Florida home. .

In the way he drives his enemies so crazy, they always chase him and make mistakes trying to catch him. That’s basically what happened here.

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump’s home amid speculation he might be a mole

About how he drives his enemies so mad they always chase him and make mistakes trying to get him, says president’s son-in-law

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 09:15

1661153743Steve Bannon accused of leaking articles to the press in the memoir of Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner accused former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon of constantly leaking stories to the press as he shared some details of the turbulent ties.

Bannon single-handedly gave me more trouble than anyone during my time in Washington, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law wrote in his memoir Breaking History.

He’s probably divulged and lied about me more than everyone else combined. He played dirty and got me through the muck of the Russia investigation, Kushner wrote in the book, The Washington Times reported.

Mr. Kushner was frustrated with Mr. Bannon to the extent that he had White House staff seal the connecting door between their two offices.

Arpan Rai22 August 2022 08:35

1661153400Extremism experts are sounding the alarm as Trump supporters threaten civil war

The videos share a few common themes: they are filmed by an exciting solo protagonist. This protagonist often speaks to other patriots and asks them to be prepared for something very big to happen. They include veiled or explicit threats of violence in response. And many of them are posted on TikTok, the short-form video app made popular by teenage dancers.

Following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, threats of violence against federal agents from Donald Trump supporters skyrocketed, according to extremism watchers. Warnings of civil war and veiled threats of violence against politicians have also increased.

Contrary to the norm, many of these threats are made in the open, on social media platforms like TikTok, without any attempt to conceal their identity.

Richard Hall reports on new phenomena.

Extremism experts are sounding the alarm as Trump supporters threaten civil war on TikTok

Posting public threats creates a false consensus that pushes extremists to commit acts of violence, experts say, writes Richard Hall

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 08:30

1661149793Donald Trump, his supporters and the race to protect the 2024 election

Look no further than the fate of Liz Cheney for an illustration of the lasting political effects of the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 and Donald Trump’s false assertions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, which l preceded. .

As Republicans who embraced former presidents’ false claims about stealing the 2020 election head into midterms, Chris Stevenson asks what that means for the contest in 2024.

Read the full story here:

Donald Trump, his supporters and the race to protect the outcome of the 2024 election

As Republicans who embraced former presidents’ false claims about stealing the 2020 election head into midterms, Chris Stevenson asks what that means for the contest in 2024

Arpan RaiAugust 22, 2022 07:29

1661148000Breathe for Biden after big summer wins

President Joe Biden and his allies hope recent big wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily reduce questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for re-election.

That optimism could be short-lived, at risk if and when former President Donald Trump announces another White House campaign. But for now, the Will he or wont he Washington board game seems to be on hold.

Respite for Biden: Big summer wins allay 2024 doubts

President Joe Biden insists on his intention to seek re-election in 2024

Oliver O’Connell22 August 2022 07:00

