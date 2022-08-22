Adam Schiff blames Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric on Mar-a-Lago raid for recent threat to FBI field office in Ohio





Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, insinuated Sunday that former President Donald Trump’s “incendiary rhetoric” regarding the Mar-a-Lago raid was to blame for a recent threat to an FBI office in Ohio. .

Schiffs’ remarks on CNN’s “State of the Union” come in reaction to a question from host Jake Tapper about U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart recently ordering the Justice Department to redact the affidavit linked to the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida residence for possible release Thursday.

“As a former prosecutor, what do you think we could learn from what’s in this file, what’s in this document?” Tapper asked Schiff. “And do you agree that there is a clear public interest in knowing the rationale, at least in part, for this research?”

“You could learn a lot from it,” Schiff said, suggesting the affidavit could show what the witnesses saw in terms of the handling of the documents or the people going to and from where the documents were. He also posited that it could show whether representations were made that turned out to be untrue about whether the documents had been declassified.

“That’s just the problem, though, for the Department of Justice. I think their concern is probably very legitimate. It’s that if this affidavit comes out, it will put those sources of information at risk,” he said. continued Schiff. “We’ve seen the president retaliate against anyone he deems a whistleblower, accuse them of treason. And, of course, we’ve seen the president’s inflammatory rhetoric already drive someone to go to an FBI building with an assault weapon that was shot to death by the FBI defending itself, so the risks identified by the Justice Department are real.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, during a hearing of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images )

“Now the public interest is also real. But I think the question is when can the public see this affidavit?” Schiff added. “I think the department is making a strong case that at the start of the investigation, when it could jeopardize the pursuit of justice, now is not the time to essentially give Trump’s lawyers a roadmap on how to intimidate witnesses or derail a legitimate investigation.”

Schiff referred to the recent security threat at the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati, where a gunman wearing a body armor attempted to enter the visitor screening area before fleeing the scene and s engage in an hour-long confrontation with agents and state troopers in rural Ohio. road.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, was eventually shot dead by police. Unconfirmed reports say he may have been at the U.S. Capitol on or around January 6, 2021, but he was never charged with any crime related to the riot. The Washington Post reported that Shiffer was a Navy veteran who once handled classified documents.

Authorities are reviewing social media posts posted to Shiffer’s accounts on Truth Social, a platform created by Trump’s media company; Facebook; and Twitter. He is suspected of posting extremist views on several social media platforms in which he encouraged his followers to “kill the FBI on sight”.

Schiff, also chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, requested a damage assessment and classified briefing from the intelligence community last week regarding the unprecedented search at Mar-a-Lago, but said Sunday that so far, he had not received a response to the requests.

“We have not yet received a damage assessment. I assume this is in progress and I am hopeful it will be shared with us,” he said. “I think as a committee, [wed] I would like to see what documents marked SSCI top secret were in the possession of the president at Mar-a-Lago. This is very serious business. When documents bear these marks, it usually indicates that the information source is highly sensitive. And if the document itself were revealed, it could compromise that source, and it could be a human source or a technical source. But you wouldn’t just be exposing the information in the document, you’d lose any future intelligence you might get from the same source.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil inquest on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images)

“We want to get to the bottom of it in terms of precedent,” he added, saying he had full confidence in the Justice Department. “I am satisfied that Merrick Garland took every precaution. He did everything possible not to execute the search warrant to obtain these documents. if they had turned over all these documents and the Department of Justice had good reason to believe that was not true, then this justifies this means of obtaining the information, the execution of a search warrant . So, yes, it’s a very powerful precedent. At the same time, I’m confident that it was used appropriately, given the circumstances.”

Tapper also asked for Schiffs’ reaction to a comment made by former Vice President Mike Pence a few days earlier suggesting he might be available to testify before the House committee on Jan. 6.

“I was encouraged to hear it and hope it meant what it sounded like. We’ve been talking to the vice president’s lawyer for some time, so he knows we want him to appear before us. “Schiff said. “And I’m confident that if he’s really willing, there’s a way to resolve any executive privilege or separation of powers issues.”

“Of course, nothing prevents the vice president from deciding to appear before Congress,” he added. “And I would hope, given the seriousness of the issues we’re addressing here, an attack on our capital, an attack on our very democracy, that he would be prepared to step in. He could clearly share a lot of first-hand information about what it was like to be the object of these efforts to get him to violate his constitutional duty and arrogate to himself the power to decide who won or lost a US presidential election.”

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital and covers politics, crime, policing and more. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @danimwallace.

