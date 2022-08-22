Politics
Rachel Johnson and Stanley Johnson blame Boris Johnson’s government for UK sewage shame
Oonagh Keating. Updated August 22, 2022
In a truly WTF moment, LBC host Rachel Johnson interviewed her father about the ongoing environmental disaster of raw sewage dumped in UK waters. RIP, your irony counters.
Both Rachel and environmentalist Stanley blamed the government, which is – at least in theory – under the control of her big brother, Boris Johnson.
“I would say we have to blame the government!”
Stanley Johnson tells Rachel Johnson that the government is responsible for the huge increase in raw sewage discharged into UK waterways. @RachelSJohnson pic.twitter.com/SqCW1GPZMY
—LBC (@LBC) August 21, 2022
“Who is responsible for what is happening? …
Is it the Conservative government that has not done enough with this illegality? »
“I would say we have to blame the government for not pushing this issue as hard as they should have.”
That noise you heard was the sound of many palms meeting many faces – and those reactions say it all.
1.
The Prime Minister’s sister asks the Prime Minister’s father who is responsible for the sewage that the Prime Minister’s government thinks might flow into our rivers and the Prime Minister’s father says it is the Prime Minister’s government that is to blame.
I wish they knew someone who could tell him https://t.co/ohoFFH7N8m
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 21, 2022
2.
The new Borgia series looks shitty. https://t.co/uoRNjXF2Qj
— Mike Stafford (@faithfulpundit) August 21, 2022
3.
Rachel Johnson interviews Stanley Johnson about Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/vtnT4XO5ew
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 21, 2022
4.
Stanley Johnson blames his son Boris and Brexit for the crap pumped into our rivers and seas. https://t.co/HybzRGz8yB
— MP Karl Turner (@KarlTurnerMP) August 21, 2022
5.
Stanley Johnson is waiting for Boris Johnson to be expelled and continues to attack the government where has he gone for the last 3 years? https://t.co/TajKVBlrPb
—Patrick Khatto (@PKhatto) August 21, 2022
6.
Dad, is it your son’s fault?
Not weird at all 👀
— Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) August 21, 2022
seven.
What would you call a country that gives a prime minister’s sister a regular slot in which she asks the prime minister’s father about his government, after he uses the slot to argue that the prime minister shouldn’t be removed from office and why his other brother deserved a peerage?pic.twitter.com/ncgju7jjI5
— nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 21, 2022
8.
Stanley Johnson, a useless right-wing Toff, talking to a useless right-wing Toff about a useless right-wing Toff! (I’m sure he said breakfast not Brexit!) https://t.co/9qHRuKwtah
— FriendlyVillageVegan #WestmonsterMustFall (@VillageVeganUK) August 21, 2022
9.
Rachel and Stanley Johnson, sister and father of the leader of the Feces Party, rage over sewage on LBC and blame Brexit. Rachel says Rishi Sunak “grinded” environmental standards.
— Frederic Moreau (@goodclimate) August 21, 2022
ten.
Actually you couldn’t make this up Rachel Johnson interviewing her father Stanley Johnson to find out who is to blame for the sewage dumping he says it’s the fault of the government which is run by his son Boris Johnson 🤦♂️ I fucking give up. https://t.co/i7LJ7jMtC9
— Gazberto 🌻 (@gazberto) August 21, 2022
11.
Johnson asks Johnson about Johnson’s file.
It definitely looks like a healthy political-media landscape. https://t.co/Nginu2Zn7B
— Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) August 21, 2022
It is perhaps unfair to put all the blame on the government.
Personally, I blame Stanley Johnson for fucking breeding in the first place! https://t.co/zSptS72vf2
—Anthony Hamilton (@1974Hamilton) August 21, 2022
