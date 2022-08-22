What are Erdogan’s intentions for Syria? – Middle East Monitor

Recent statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the need to “take new steps with Syria”, a reference to the murderous regime of Bashar Al-Assad, have destroyed our last glimmer of hope. Those of us who love the Syrian people and Erdogan himself were shocked by his words, as we saw him as the protector of the Syrian revolution. Now, however, he is paving the way for normalized relations between Ankara and Damascus.

“We have to bring the opposition and the regime together for reconciliation somehow, otherwise there will be no permanent peace,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said two weeks ago . This angered anti-regime Syrians, so the minister sought to appease them by announcing that Turkey would never abandon the Syrian people to the oppression of the Assad regime. Officials from Ankara’s ruling Justice and Development Party said Cavusoglu’s statement had been misinterpreted. However, this claim was made at a time when Turkish media were saying that the government was indeed moving towards normalizing relations with the Syrian regime.

Ankara’s decision to normalize with Damascus was finally revealed by Erdogan. He tried to justify it by saying that the move is made in order to thwart many plots in the Islamic world; and that Turkey is part of the solution and has taken responsibility for Syria. He added that Turkey’s goal is to maintain regional peace and protect the country from dangerous threats arising from the crisis across the border in its southern neighbor.

Has the problem been solved? Will Syrian-Turkish relations return to what they were before the Syrian revolution? They were well advanced in terms of security, economic and trade cooperation; even visas were no longer required to travel between the two countries. Or are there other hidden issues on the horizon that could hinder or delay this catastrophic move for the Syrian opposition, especially in the areas of northern Syria that have been liberated from the clutches of the criminal regime? Residents of Deraa, Aleppo, Homs, Deir ez-Zor and other areas fled north, where they found refuge from Assad’s oppression, injustice and tyranny. Most have relatives and friends who were killed or tortured and displaced by the regime.

READ: Turkiye expels Syrian lawyer after arresting his mother in pressure campaign

The question cannot be answered easily. Jordan has also tried and failed, despite the fact that there have been phone conversations between King Abdullah and Assad, not least because the Syrian regime is controlled by Iranian militias.

There is no doubt that the regime will be pleased with Turkiye’s change in stance, having come so close to falling in 2014 when Turkiye was a leading supporter of the Syrian revolution. Today, Ankara knocks civilly at the door.

The reality seems to be that Turkey is on Assad’s doorstep due to its own intertwined or conflicting interests with Russia and Iran, which occupy Syria. The regime in Damascus is the front of the occupying powers, which pulls the strings of Assad’s puppet.

This raises an important question. Will Syria be the subject of a Turkish-Iranian-Russian bargain or is this simply a Turkish tactic rather than a strategy already adopted and implemented?

Whatever the purpose of Erdogan’s statements, we must take national interests into account. Britain’s Winston Churchill once said that there are no permanent enemies, no permanent friends, only permanent interests. It is clear that the ruling AK party in Turkey has seen the change in the international position towards Syria, and Turkey’s allegiance has shifted from the United States to Russia, so the Syrian file has become a source danger for the party and a bargaining chip used by the opposition. There is an important presidential election in Turkey next year, and Syrian refugees are an electoral issue that could cost the AKP party votes. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that when the Syrian revolution started in 2011, Turkish politicians did not expect it to last long. He tried to avoid responsibility for his country’s escapade in Syria by saying that research indicates that 60-70% of Syrians say they want to return to their country if there is a guarantee of safe return.

I say “escape” because Turkey entered Syria, as did Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others, at the height of the revolution and the expected victory of the revolutionaries. Then Prime Minister Ahmed Davutoglu convinced Erdogan that Assad would fall soon enough. Today, Davutoglu criticizes Erdogan and opposes restoring relations with the Assad regime. He has his eyes on the upcoming elections and securing the votes of Syrians who now have Turkish nationality.

Why do we only blame Turkey and not Saudi Arabia? The Saudis supported the Syrian revolution politically, financially and militarily at first, and stipulated regime change, but then Riyadh came down and had cordial contact with the regime. I think Saudi Arabia should have stopped there, and not conspiring against the revolution, withholding money and weapons from the opposition and stopping its progress in Daraa, the cradle of the revolution. He eventually handed it over to the murderous regime, which took revenge on the people by killing and raping inmates and throwing barrel bombs at them.

READ: Turkiye’s Erdogan doesn’t rule out dialogue with Syria

There is no doubt that the Syrian revolution is the greatest Arab revolution of all time, with many sacrifices from the people who have seen their efforts thwarted and attacked. They have been abandoned by the so-called “Friends of Syria” who want to grab their share of the spoils. The Syrian people should have stuck to their original slogan “We have only God” and not surrendered to countries that claimed to support them, supporting them with money and weapons until he becomes submissive to him and forced to follow his orders. It was a betrayal of the revolution.

The Syrian revolution revealed the betrayal and betrayal of relatives and compatriots, but the story is not over yet. Revolutions are like wars; they have rounds and battles that go on until the curtain is drawn. One should not be fooled by the fact that Bashar Al-Assad is still President of Syria, for the embers of revolution still burn in the consciousness of every free Syrian, waiting for the moment to ignite again. Surely President Erdogan understands this?

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.