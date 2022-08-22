‘More accurate’ coverage would have primed viewers for Trump’s loss





Chris Stirewalt, in his forthcoming book, wrote about the coverage gaps he noticed during his time at Fox News. In the book “Broken News”, Stirewalt criticized the way the 2020 election was covered by the network. Stirewalt was on Fox’s decision desk, which in 2020 called Arizona for Biden ahead of other major news outlets. Loading Something is loading.

Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt in his forthcoming book says viewers would have been better prepared for former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election if they had received a “more accurate” assessment of the race thanks to network coverage.

In the book, “Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back,” Stirewalt, who was fired from Fox in January 2021, said that in his 11 years on the network he had more and more people saw coverage that didn’t fully capture what viewers needed to hear.

Stirewalt said such coverage had become commonplace during Trump’s tenure in the White House and highlighted the “rage” he encountered after Fox News’ policy desk called the pivotal state of the Arizona for current President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“Amid the geyser of anger over the Arizona appeal, Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, called for my firing and accused me of ‘covering up,'” Stirewalt wrote.

He continued: “Cover what, exactly? We didn’t have ballots to count and we didn’t have electoral votes to cast. If viewers had had a more accurate understanding of the race over time, Trump’s loss would have been Instead of understanding his narrow victory in 2016 as the shocking upset it was, viewers were told to assume the polls didn’t apply (unless they were good for Trump). ) and that forecasters like me were going to be wrong again.”

In June, Stirewalt appeared before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, where he highlighted Arizona’s importance and described how the decision-making office sincerely sought to inform viewers of the dynamics of the 2020 race, which included many mail-in and mail-in ballots.

Trump was angry that Fox called Arizona for Biden before most other outlets did, but Stirewalt was confident in his team’s conclusion. (Biden won the Southwest State by about 11,000 votes out of nearly 3.4 million votes cast.)

“We were able to make an early call,” Stirewalt told the Jan. 6 panel. “We managed to beat the competition.”

With Biden poised to win Arizona and the result in several other swing states still up in the air on election night, Stirewalt explained how he tried to prepare viewers for the early results, which would show Republicans sweeping the vote. the Election Day result of Trump urging his supporters to vote only in person on Nov. 3, 2020, while mail-in votes that have yet to be counted would shift many races to the Democrats.

“We went to great lengths and I’m proud of the effort we made to make sure we let viewers know this was going to happen because the Trump campaign and the president made it clear they were going to try to exploit this anomaly,” Stirewalt said at the hearing. “And we knew it was going to be bigger, because the percentage of early votes was higher.”

Insider contacted Fox News for comment.

