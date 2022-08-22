Tensions rise in Pakistan as hundreds protest Imran Khan’s arrest and vow to take control of Islamabad





Political tensions are rising in Pakistan as former Prime Minister Imran Khan faces arrest on counter-terrorism charges following comments he made at a rally in Islamabad last week. Just as the news broke, hundreds of supporters supporting Imran Khan and his PTI party filled the streets of Islamabad. They camped outside the former prime minister’s house, vowing to take over the capital if the cops try to arrest him. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has now granted Imran Khan pre-arrest bail until August 25, preventing authorities from arresting him in the ATA case.

Faisalabad is on tour for its leader @ImranKhanPTI! @FarrukhHabibISF is leading a big rally! #____ pic.twitter.com/CDjz3stzcH

PTI (@PTIofficial) August 21, 2022

Videos posted on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI Twitter account showed hundreds of people marching in support of Khan. Protesters were seen chanting Imran Khan is our RED LINE, don’t think to cross it. Cops who were present at the scene, but claimed they were not there to arrest the former leader, but to maintain public order.

The FIR against Khan reads that in his speech he had terrorized and threatened senior police officers and a respected judge with additional sessions in an effort to prevent them from carrying out their duties and refrain from pursuing any action against any person linked to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Party, PTI news agency reported.

Women, children, elders and young people are present here in Bani Gala. All here to protect our leader! #____ pic.twitter.com/cYl63aeB2b

PTI (@PTIofficial) August 21, 2022

As Permedia reports, YouTube services in parts of the country were reportedly disrupted during Khan’s speech and while his live speech was also banned from TV channels on Saturday night by the electronic media regulator. Reacting to the action of the Electronic Media Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Imran Khan went wild and said: The imported fascist government has sunk to a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches at television, then temporarily blocking YouTube during my speech in Liaquat Bagh. All this after continued media intimidation and removal of channels earlier.

According to AP, police arrested Khan’s political aide Shahbaz Gill earlier this month after he appeared on private broadcaster ARY TV and urged soldiers and officers to refuse to obey. under the illegal orders of military leaders. Gill was charged with treason, which under Pakistani law carries the death penalty. ARY also remains off the air in Pakistan after the broadcast.

Read the latest and latest news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/tensions-soar-in-pakistan-as-hundreds-protest-against-imran-khans-arrest-vow-to-take-over-islamabad-5796973.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos