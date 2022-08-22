Jokowi launches 1,000 hectare mango food estate in Gresik





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) launched a food estate in Penceng District, Gresik Regency, East Java on Monday (8/22). At launch, there were 1,000 hectares of land planted with mango trees. “Today I am in Gresik Regency to plant mango trees in a total of about 1,000 hectares in 4 sub-districts,” Jokowi told Gresik as seen from the Presidential Secretariat on YouTube on Monday (8/22). Jokowi wants reservoirs and food areas to be integrated. The community and the private sector can also act together. “And we hope that this food area belongs to the people and part of it is private, and we want it to be integrated with the reservoirs built here, there are ponds, there are food areas, the public can get the private sector and can move,” he said. The Head of State hopes that this mango plantation will be able to bear fruit 3 years later. After that, it can be exported to other parts of the world. “What we want is this production, the seeds, the planting now, they can bear fruit in about 3 years, some are exported, some are for domestic needs because the demand for mangoes for export is still defaulting to the Middle East, China, to Japan, Europe, I think there’s a lot of demand,” he said. According to him, mango cultivation is practiced only in Gresik Regency. However, in other districts that have marginal land conditions suitable for growing mangoes. “And I’m glad to see that what has been integrated here, the management is good and we hope that later on there will also be support, quality control, quality control from the buyer so that the quality level increases,” said Jokowi. Reporter: Muhammad Genantan Saputra Source: Merdeka.com * Fact or hoax? To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number Liputan6.com Fact Check 0811 9787 670 by simply typing the desired keyword.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recently explained why the prices of a number of commodities, especially food and energy in Indonesia, have increased in recent weeks. In his statement, Jokowi said it was affected by the situation…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/5048410/jokowi-luncurkan-food-estate-mangga-1000-hektare-di-gresik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos