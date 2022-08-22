A trip to Japan started a 30-year family friendship

Editor’s Note: China Daily publishes a series of articles reviewing President Xi Jinping’s visits to China and abroad over the past decade, to present his vision for development in China and around the world. .

Osaka businessman says Xi has long been dedicated to people’s wellbeing

Osaka businessman Hiroaki Tsukamoto calls President Xi Jinping a friend of the family for 30 years. The 63-year-old said their relationship gave him deep insight into how Xi has dedicated himself to “bringing people a better life”.

“President Xi brings me and my family closer to China,” he said. “My father introduced him to me, and since then our bond has grown stronger.

“In my dealings with (Xi), he always cared more about people’s overall situation, their well-being, their happiness and their well-being.”

The friendship between the Tsukamoto family, Xi and China dates back to the 1980s, when Tsukamoto’s father, Yukishi Tsukamoto, was one of two foreigners who established a company in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, which manufactured mobile homes.

Hiroaki Tsukamoto vividly recalled Xi’s first visit to his family in Japan in 1991, when Xi was Party Secretary of Fuzhou. “With his charisma, Xi enchanted my family,” he said.

“I guess even in those early days, the idea of ​​providing a better life for people and building a society of common prosperity was forming in his mind.”

Tsukamoto’s sentiment that Xi is dedicated to bringing people a better life was confirmed by Xi’s only visit to Japan as president when he attended the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in 2019.

In a speech titled “Working Together to Build a High-Quality Global Economy” that Xi delivered at the summit, he said, “We must keep our common future in mind. By expanding common interests and adopting a vision in the long term, we can achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the world and provide a better life for all our people.”

It seems that Xi’s concerns for improving people’s lives go back even further than Tsukamoto could have imagined.

In a June speech at the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development, Xi said he was a farmer in the Loess Plateau in north-central China.

“In the late 1960s, I worked as a farmer in a small village on the Loess Plateau. There I experienced first-hand the hardships of farming and saw how the local people had to struggling to make ends meet.

“Their desire for a better life has remained in my mind ever since. Half a century later, I revisited the village and found that the villagers were no longer short of food or clothing, as evidenced by the smiles on their faces. As an ancient Chinese The saying goes: “Only when the granary is full will people learn etiquette; only when people are well fed and clothed will they know honor and shame.”

“Over the years, I have visited cities, towns and villages across China and visited many countries. One of my deep impressions is that only continuous development can enable people’s dream of a better life and social stability to be realized.”

Xi’s drive to provide people with a better life was also demonstrated during his visit to Japan in 2019 when he reached a number of agreements with Japanese leaders, such as building “a bilateral relationship that meets the needs of the new era”, and deep collaboration. in trade, investment, third markets and scientific and technological innovation, creating new areas of growth for collaboration and leading regional economic integration.

Xi also stressed economic ties and people-to-people cultural exchanges when he met with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“China invites Japanese enterprises to actively expand cooperation with China and share new opportunities brought by China’s development,” Xi told Abe, saying the joint development of the Belt and Road has opened a wide space for mutually beneficial collaboration between China and Japan, and that China welcomes Japan’s participation in the initiative.

On people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Xi said the two countries should enhance ties, enhance youth exchanges and promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Since then, China-Japan relations have been tested by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the importance of their intertwined economic ties and mutual cultural resonance has become even clearer.

At the start of the pandemic, many Chinese people were moved by the saying that “even though the landscapes are diverse, we share the wind and the moon under the same sky”. It was written around 1,300 years ago by a Japanese prince and was cited by a Japanese organization when it sent masks and infrared thermometers to China.

When Japan was then hit hard by the pandemic, China’s central and local governments, along with Chinese companies and civil society groups, donated more than 9 million masks, 98,000 other protective gear and 175,000 medical gloves in Japan in just two months.

Japan’s finance ministry said that from January to September 2020, in the shadow of the pandemic, Japan’s direct investment in China accounted for 26.9% of its total foreign direct investment in Asia, up from 21.8% in 2019. .

In the first 10 months of 2020, the value of Japan’s exports to the world fell by 11.8%. The value of its exports to the United States fell by 19.1%, to the European Union by 16.5% and to the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations by 15, 3%. In the same year, Japan’s exports to China plunged between January and April, but increased from May to October, compared to the corresponding period of 2019. Consequently, in the first 10 months of 2020, exports from the Japan to China increased by 3.3%, compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

Three years into the pandemic, the value of trade between China and Japan remains robust, with its total value growing 15.1 percent last year.

The world’s largest free trade area, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which entered into force in January and includes 15 countries including China, Japan and South Korea, has also helped promote economic interdependence between China and Japan.

“A lot of people say they couldn’t have imagined what China would accomplish over the years, but I predicted it 30 years ago,” said Yoshio Tanaka, who also accompanied Xi on his visit. traveled to Japan in 1991, and who is a consultant to Japan. -Chinese Friendship Association in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Tanaka said that in his relationship with Xi for more than 30 years, he has seen the Chinese leader not only dedicated to the welfare of ordinary people but also to people’s future, especially that of young people.

“I think that’s why China can win the battles to eradicate extreme poverty and build a moderately prosperous society in all respects under its strong leadership,” Tanaka said.

“I can see it from the characteristics of (Chinese Communist Party) leaders like Xi. He is a real leader, a solid and tough man and a man of his word.”

During the 2019 trip, Xi also changed the life of Panda Cup Japan Youth Essay winner Daichi Nakashima, who had written to Xi ahead of the president’s visit to Japan.

In his letter, Nakashima sent his best wishes to Xi and said he wanted to dedicate himself to the cause of China-Japan friendship.

In response, Xi said he was glad to see that Nakashima has been studying Chinese language and literature for a long time and encouraged young people in China and Japan to contribute to relations between the two countries. The friendship between the two countries is rooted in people, and the future of friendship is in the hands of young people, he said.

“When I wrote the letter, I didn’t expect to get a response,” Nakashima said. “So when I did, I was thrilled and honored.”

Nakashima said he was greatly encouraged by Xi, adding that he sees it as his mission to make positive contributions to improving bilateral relations.

