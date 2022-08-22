Jokowi launches Mango “Food Estate” in Gresik, aims to export results from China to Europe





GRESSEKOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo inaugurated a food barn or mango food estate and a taxi stand in Wotan village, Panceng district, GresikEast Java, Monday (22/8/2022). Jokowi hopes that the results of the mango food field can later support food security, not only for domestic needs, but also for overseas export. “Because the demand for mangoes for export is still lacking. To the Middle East, to China, to Japan, to Europe, I think there is a lot of demand,” Jokowi told AFP. media team, Monday. Also read: Motorcycle crash truck on Jalan Raya Bungah Gresik, 2 people killed On this occasion, Jokowi and his entourage also symbolically planted mangoes with local farmers. Including the testimony of first-hand machineries taxis that can support agricultural programs in the form of modern agricultural programs that are developed. “I am in Gresik Regency to plant mangoes, so there are about 1,000 hectares in total in four sub-districts. We hope this food estate belongs to the people, part of it belongs to the private sector, and we want it either integrated with existing reservoirs being built here,” Jokowi said. The former governor of DKI Jakarta added that the mango food estate will serve as an illustration of a pilot project that will be developed in several other places in Indonesia that have land that supports a similar program. “Later, it will not only be in Gresik Regency, but also in other regencies which have almost marginal land conditions, which are suitable for growing mangoes. I’m happy because what has been planted here is good management, which we hope will provide quality control. help from the buyer to get the quality level right,” Jokowi said. Also read: Fire in a timber warehouse in Gresik, triggered by the burning of garbage Meanwhile, regarding the logistics access to Gresik Regency which is not wide enough, Jokowi suggested that people use the toll road access if they want quick access for shipped goods. “Alternatives have been given, there is an old road, there is a provincial road, there is a district road and now there is a toll road. If you want to go fast, you have to go through the road toll road, so there is another alternative, if you want fast logistics, you go through the toll road,” Jokowi said. Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

