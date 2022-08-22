President Jokowi launches Food Estate in Gresik





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) launched mango food estate (food estate) and alsintan taxi in Gresik, East Java on Monday (22/8/2022). Photo/Screenshot from YouTube Setpres

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) launched a food barn ( food sector ) made from mangoes and alsintan taxis in Gresik, East Java, Monday (22/8/2022). He also expressed his hopes at the inauguration of the food estate. – President Joko Widodo () launched a food barn () made from mangoes and alsintan taxis in Gresik, East Java, Monday (22/8/2022). He also expressed his hopes at the inauguration of the food estate. “We hope this food area belongs to the people, part of it is private and we want it to be integrated with the reservoir built here, there is a pond there is a food area, the public can get it, the private sector can also move,” Jokowi said in a YouTube statement from the Secretariat President on Monday (22/8/2022). Jokowi said that if farmers can plant mangoes on about 1,000 hectares in 4 sub-districts of Gresik, in the next three years, they can be exported to various countries. Because, according to him, the demand for mango is still high. Also read: Jokowi to launch Food Estate in Gresik and hand over more than 3,000 land certificates “Some of it is for domestic needs, because the demand for mangoes for export is still lacking to the Middle East, China, Japan, Europe, I think there is a lot of demand,” said Jokowi said. Besides Gresik, Jokowi will also make efforts to ensure that farmers in other regions with marginal land can plant and produce mangoes well. “And I’m glad to see that what has been integrated here, the management is good and we hope that later on there will also be support, quality control, quality control from the buyer so that the quality level increases,” he said. In addition, Jokowi hopes that machine tools and agricultural machinery will no longer use the old model. Because, Jokowi said, if the equipment provided by the Ministry of Agriculture is unproductive or slightly damaged, farmers will leave it behind. “Now we have a program of alsintan taxis, all of which go through the banking system through the banks. This means that if an area is visible, the bank will certainly finance it. In a province, it is visible, the bank will certainly fund it,” he explained. “And I see that, if it’s backed by low bank interest, which we subsidize, then we also give a down payment which helps. We’re going to formulate that again. I think there will be a lot of regions, villages, from provinces, from regencies, there will be many farmers who want to buy agricultural tools and machinery,” he concluded. (rca)

