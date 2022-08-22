Boris Johnson approves funding for multi-billion pound Sizewell C nuclear power station

Boris Johnson gave the green light to funding a new multi-billion pound nuclear power plant, raising concerns among some Liz Truss allies that this could limit its economic vision.

Sources in Whitehall have confirmed that the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the green light to funding the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.

Private funding will be sought for the project estimated at 20-30 billion.

The government is then expected to make a final decision on public investment early next year, and it is expected to buy a 20% stake in the plant, at a cost of up to $6 billion.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is set to become Ms Truss’ chancellor if she wins the Tory leadership race, is said to be overwhelmingly in favor of the plan.

But his camp did not appear united on the issue, with Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke voicing his concerns to Messrs. Johnson and Zahawi.

In a letter disclosed to Sunday timeMr Clarke suggested acting now would tie the hands of their successors.

Mr Clarke, who is expected to secure a senior Cabinet post if Ms Truss wins, said the costs of Sizewell C are sufficient to materially affect the spending and budgetary choices of a new government, particularly in the context of wider pressures on public finances.

Essentially caretaker Prime Minister, after being forced to resign following a succession of scandals, Mr Johnson had previously said he would not make major decisions before leaving office.

Ms Truss, the favorite to replace Mr Johnson on September 6, has promised tax cuts, including a reversal of the National Insurance hike that costs at least £30billion a year.

But it is under increasing pressure to offer additional support to the most vulnerable, as experts warn the energy price cap could breach 6,000 next April in another painful hike.

Mr Kwarteng, in a Mail On Sunday article, promised help would arrive, but insisted it was entirely reasonable not to detail the exact form of that support until later.

He also stressed the need to increase the number of nuclear power stations in order to increase Britain’s energy security.

Campaign group Stop Sizewell C said: Whichever way you look at it, it’s a very dubious decision.

“Was it done by a lame prime minister who is not supposed to tie the hands of his successor, or was it in fact done before Sizewell C got planning permission, this that gives serious weight to our belief that this was a damaging political decision?

Our next Prime Minister should call Sizewell C. There are so many better ways to spend billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money than on a project that won’t light a single light bulb for at least a decade.

Consent to develop Sizewell C was given the green light by Mr Kwarteng in July, but negotiations on the financial investment decision were ongoing.

A government spokeswoman said: Nuclear power has a key role to play as we strive to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and our exposure to volatile global gas prices.

Negotiations are still ongoing on Sizewell C and as these are active and commercially sensitive discussions we cannot comment further.