Erdogan expected to talk to Putin this week, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be on the agenda: report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to have a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week. During the talks, Erdogan is likely to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian crisis with Putin, Sputnik reported citing a source. Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision comes after his visit to Ukraine.

During his visit, he had a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv. During the meeting, Erdogan, UN Guterres and Zelenskyy discussed the grain export initiative, the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the protection and release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the creation of a special court on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the statement published on the Ukrainian President’s website.

During the joint press briefing after the trilateral summit with Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Erdogan expressed concern over the conflict over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He stressed that they “don’t want to experience another Chernobyl”. He further added, “What matters is finding the shortest and fairest path to the negotiating table.” He also mentioned the agreement signed between Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey in Istanbul which allowed the export of Ukrainian cereals from the Black Sea port. in Ukraine on February 24.

‘We don’t want another Chernobyl’: Erdogan

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Ukraine, Erdogan said Zelensky had asked Russia to remove all mines and other military equipment from Zaporizhzhia. Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and stressed that Moscow must act to ensure world peace. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy in his August 19 video speech pointed out that this summer could be one of the “most tragic ever”. for various European countries if Russia continues to “blackmail with radiation”.

“We do not want another Chernobyl. We will discuss this issue with President Putin and specifically ask Russia to play its role as a crucial step towards achieving world peace. It must take this step.” , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

Image: AP