Politics
Erdogan expected to talk to Putin this week, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be on the agenda: report
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to have a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week. During the talks, Erdogan is likely to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian crisis with Putin, Sputnik reported citing a source. Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision comes after his visit to Ukraine.
During his visit, he had a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv. During the meeting, Erdogan, UN Guterres and Zelenskyy discussed the grain export initiative, the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the protection and release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the creation of a special court on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the statement published on the Ukrainian President’s website.
During the joint press briefing after the trilateral summit with Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Erdogan expressed concern over the conflict over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He stressed that they “don’t want to experience another Chernobyl”. He further added, “What matters is finding the shortest and fairest path to the negotiating table.” He also mentioned the agreement signed between Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey in Istanbul which allowed the export of Ukrainian cereals from the Black Sea port. in Ukraine on February 24.
‘We don’t want another Chernobyl’: Erdogan
Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Ukraine, Erdogan said Zelensky had asked Russia to remove all mines and other military equipment from Zaporizhzhia. Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and stressed that Moscow must act to ensure world peace. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy in his August 19 video speech pointed out that this summer could be one of the “most tragic ever”. for various European countries if Russia continues to “blackmail with radiation”.
“We do not want another Chernobyl. We will discuss this issue with President Putin and specifically ask Russia to play its role as a crucial step towards achieving world peace. It must take this step.” , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.
Image: AP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/erdogan-likely-to-talk-to-putin-this-week-zaporizhzhia-npp-to-be-on-agenda-report-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]