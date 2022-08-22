No CPSE in the list except Air India has been completely privatized by the Narendra Modi government





A Publish is shared on social media claiming that it is a list of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) which are completely privatized under the BJP government led by Narendra Modi. This post claims that powerhouses like BPCL, SAIL, HP, OEF, Coal India and AAI are completely privatized under the Narendra Modi government. Furthermore, the message claims that the Narendra Modi government is planning to sell off the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and leading educational institutions like IIT, IIM and ICSE. Let’s check the assertion made in the message. To claim: List of PSUs (CPSE) which are completely privatized and which are going to be sold by the Narendra Modi government. Do: Apart from Air India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited, no other public sector company has been fully privatized by the Narendra Modi government. The central government still holds a majority stake in state-owned companies such as BPCL, Coal India, HPCL and others. Therefore, the claim made in the message is MISLEADING. The government introduced the policy of divestment with the aim of reducing the budget deficit, improving public finances and promoting popular ownership of the CPSEs, thus introducing competition and market discipline to improve the efficiency of these enterprises of the public sector. Information on State divestments in CPSEs is available from the Department of Investment and Management of Public Assets (DIPAM) and “Bombay Stock Exchange PSU” (BSEPSU) websites. There are mainly three different approaches that the central government follows for divestments. These are minority divestments, majority divestments and full divestments or privatizations. Full details regarding these divestment approaches can be read in an in-depth article published by Factly on divestment. Researching the details of recent and past divestments in the CPSEs listed above in the post, we found details of government divestments in these public sector enterprises on the BSEPSU website. According to the information provided on this website, it is clear that apart from Air India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited, the Narendra Modi government has not sold its entire stake in any of the other public sector companies. In 1991, the Congress government sold minority stakes in state-owned companies such as BPCL, Coal India, HPCL and a few other companies. The central government currently owns 66.2% of the shares of BPCL, 65% of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), 54.9% of HPCL, 63.17% of BHEL, 49% of Bharat Aluminum Corporation Limited (BALCO) and 72.33% of Coal India. During the 2022-23 financial year, no additional divestment took place in these CPSEs. No divestment took place in state-owned companies BPCL and BALCO after Narendra Modi took office as Prime Minister. If it is true that many railway stations and airports in the country are slated to be privatized, there is no truth in the statement that the Center sold its stake in BSNL and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). On June 16, 2021, the government announcement the privatization of the Indian Ordnance Factory, a family of 41 Ordnance factories including the Ordnance Equipment Factory. Consequently, the Indian government has decided to transfer the management, control, operation and maintenance of these 41 production units to 7 PSU companies which are 100% owned by the Indian government. In order to improve the diffusion of space technology and boost the space economy in the country, in 2021, the Department of Space (DOS) announced the opening of India’s space sector to private industries. But there is no truth in the allegation that the central government is going to hand over ISRO. Further, the Indian government has not announced the plans for divestment in the institutions of IIT, IIM and ICSE. ISRO and all these educational institutions are not listed in the EOIs-In pipeline mentioned in the Strategic Divestment and Privatization section on the DIPAM website. In summary, apart from Air India, no other public sector company mentioned in the list has been completely privatized by the Narendra Modi government.

