Modi seeks to define Indians as Hindus

NEW YORK:



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on India’s Independence Day this year marked a break from the speeches of his predecessors in which they traditionally set aside partisan rivalries and focused on the importance of the country’s founding leader, MK Gandhi, and the non-violent movement, Indian democracy. , and the need for tolerance and inclusion, according to two Indo-American South Asian experts.

In a joint article in Foreign Policy, a prestigious American magazine, Dinsha Mistree, a researcher at the conservative think tank Hoover Institution, and Sumit Ganguly, a magazine columnist and professor of political science at Indiana University in Bloomington, stated that Modi for the most part stuck to that formula, “but this year’s speech showed how Modi is trying to redefine what it means to be an Indian.”

Noting that India’s prime minister also deviated from convention in a big way, celebrating more than a dozen freedom fighters who had taken a violent approach to independence.

“These freedom fighters acted independently of Gandhi and the Indian National Congress, undermining Gandhi and non-violence within the Indian independence movement,” according to the article, titled: Modi Rewrites India’s National Narrative.

“By highlighting them in the speech, Modi subtly pushed back against the conventional narrative and Gandhi’s central role in it,” he said.

Second, “although Modi spoke about inclusion when it comes to geography and gender, he avoided mentioning secularism or religious tolerance,” the experts pointed out.

Instead, according to the article, Modi sought to define Indians as Hindus. “It’s our heritage. How not to be proud of this heritage? We are those people who see Shiva (a Hindu god) in every living thing,” he said.

“We are people who see the divine in plants. We are the people who consider the rivers as their mother. We are those people who see the form of Shankar in every stone.

“For India, a country with 280 million non-Hindu citizens that has struggled with religious tensions since its founding, Modi’s religious interjections clearly signal a break with the past,” Mistree and Ganguly wrote.

Finally, Modi used the opportunity to unleash familiar jabs at the opposition Indian National Congress party while overlooking critical challenges facing the Indian state, including religious intolerance, it was reported. underline. “He concluded his speech by castigating those who defend corruption and condemning nepotism.

But it was coded language that may seem threatening to some Indian citizens: Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party have weaponized accusations of corruption and nepotism to prosecute political opponents and dissidents. Just days after Modi’s speech, his government carried out an anti-corruption raid on Manish Sisodia, a senior leader of the opposition Aam Aadmi party.

Experts Mistree and Ganguly also said: “Modi’s Independence Day speech is emblematic of a bigger change taking place under his rule, which has been criticized for democratic backsliding, moving away from the very constitution that came about shortly after its independence. The Prime Minister and the BJP are working to free India from its liberal and secular moorings, advancing a new national identity that upholds Hindu supremacy…

“Modi’s BJP government is also undermining Indian institutions in unprecedented ways. He mocked India’s rich tradition of civil liberties by accusing activists and dissidents of crimes under colonial-era laws. A glaring example is the case of left-wing activists detained under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged links with Maoist groups and allegedly fomenting riots.

One of the defendants, lifelong Jesuit activist Reverend Stan Swamy, died in custody last year. Moreover, Modi and the BJP co-opted much of the media and important private sector players. Journalists were intimidated and harassed; prominent non-governmental organizations have been cut off from foreign funding while others can only receive foreign money in accounts with a government-owned bank.

“Unfortunately, the most important lessons of the independence movement seem to be lost on contemporary Indian leaders, as shown by their approach to religious pluralism and democratic institutions. Although India’s leading revolutionaries were committed to non-violence, tensions between Hindus and Muslims marred the independence movement.

These tensions separated the British Raj and two new countries emerged in its place: India and Pakistan. This week also marks the anniversary of the partition of India, which triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters as Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs were forced to flee in different directions across the new border. . A few months later, India and Pakistan went to war over the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a disagreement that still plagues the subcontinent.

The article added: “The contrast to the epic ‘A Tryst With Destiny’ speech by then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered on August 14, 1947, could not be starker. Nehru said he sought to “bring freedom and opportunity to the common man, peasants and working people of India; fight poverty, ignorance and disease; build a prosperous, democratic and progressive nation. More poignantly, he stressed that India’s religious pluralism was an integral part of the newly founded country: “All of us, whatever religion we belong to, are also the children of India, with rights , equal privileges and obligations”.

“India’s Independence Day has always been a time to reflect on the horrors of colonialism and the dangers of religious discord while celebrating the country’s vibrant democracy. Modi’s speech this week reflects the departure that contemporary Indian leaders have made from these core values.