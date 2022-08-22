Lviv summit confirms Erdogan’s diplomatic offensive





A meeting that brought together the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey and the UN secretary-general corroborates successful diplomatic efforts, one example of which was an agreement to resume grain exports. The one who plays a central role is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

SOURCE: president.gov.ua A tripartite meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres ended on August 18 in Lviv. The meeting took place at the Potocki Palace, was not open to the press and lasted 40 minutes. The three leaders discussed the resumption of grain exports, the situation at the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant and the release of prisoners of war. Later that day, Erdogan had a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda. The Turkish President briefed his Polish counterpart on what he discussed with Zelensky and Guterres. “Nobody was pushing us to make concessions to Russia,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a Facebook video. In Lviv, Erdogan told Zelensky that Turkey was ready to help rebuild Ukraine after the war. The two parties signed a relevant agreement on reconstruction. His first project could be to rebuild the bridge destroyed by the Russians in Romanivka, a village near Kyiv, which connects the capital to the war-ravaged towns of Bucha and Irpin. The presidents coordinated their actions on key issues: the grain corridor, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the release of prisoners of war. Erdogan, who met Putin in Sochi two weeks ago, pushed for a mediating role between the Kremlin and Ukraine earlier than they had met in Tehran. Russian and Ukrainian officials are unlikely to sit down at the negotiating table as the latest diplomatic talks took place in Istanbul, where Turkey was actively involved in brokering the grain export deal. In July, Russian and Ukrainian officials signed two separate agreements backed by the UN and Turkey, both aimed at allowing grain exports to leave Ukraine amid a global food crisis. Meanwhile, Erdogan is pursuing his own agenda, seeking to become a key player in the region. Despite its Ukrainian side, Turkey has bought Russian gas and welcomes Russian tourists and has no choice but to team up with Russia in Syria. Erdogan now serves as a mediator between the warring parties, seeking to maintain friendly ties with both. Turkey seems to be the only one projecting a balanced air between warring parties while other countries like India or China have sided with one of them or come into conflict with a warring party (like Israel did it). Support us If the content prepared by the Warsaw Institute team is useful to you, please support our actions. Individual donations are necessary to pursue our mission. Support

All texts published by the Warsaw Institute Foundation may be distributed provided that their origin is mentioned. Images cannot be used without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://warsawinstitute.org/lviv-summit-confirms-erdogans-diplomatic-offensive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos