‘No more conversations’ with Russia if trial of Ukrainian POWs continues, says Zelensky





Kyiv will cease all negotiations with the Kremlin if Donetsk authorities proceed with the trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured after the fall of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said said in a speech on August 21. Calling the planned trial absolutely disgusting and absurd, Zelensky said that if it went ahead, his government’s response would be absolutely clear. If this despicable show trial takes place, if our people are brought into this setting in violation of all agreements, all international rules, that will be the line beyond which any negotiation is impossible, the president said. There will be no more conversations. Zelensky said he has spoken to other world leaders about Ukraine’s position, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. [Ukraine] will not tolerate tormenting those of whom only one thing can be said: they are heroes of their homeland, they defended the freedom of their people against invaders on their land, Zelensky said. Even in times of war, there must be rules. Pictures shared on Telegram earlier this month showed Russian occupation forces are undertaking construction work on and around the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic Hall, where the trial is taking place would have planned take place. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/no-more-conversations-russia-trial-062338995.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos