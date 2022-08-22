PM Modi to visit Haryana, Punjab on August 24 to inaugurate two health initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on August 24 to inaugurate two hospitals in Haryana and Punjab each. The Prime Minister will dedicate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh to the nation.

In the morning, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Amrita Hospital and then travel to Mohali to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district in the post- midday.

Prime Minister in Haryana

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad at 11 a.m. through which the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be boosted.

The hospital will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs. 6000 crores the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.

Prime Minister in Punjab

The Prime Minister will dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center to the nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) district in the afternoon at 2:15 p.m.

The hospital was built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Center with the aim of providing world-class cancer care to residents of Punjab and neighboring states and UTs.

The center is a subsidized institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

The Cancer Hospital is a 300 bed capacity tertiary care hospital and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using all available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy and oncology medical – chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplantation.

The hospital will operate as a hub for cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100-bed Sangrur Hospital operating as its radius.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less