Anupam Kher says crediting PM Modi for ‘Kashmir Files’ success is wrong, adds flopped biopic





While the majority of Bollywood movies that came out this year flopped at the box office, there are a few that turned out to be hits and the greatest of them remain. The Kashmir Files With Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar. The controversial film is often criticized by a section of the public who believe that its narrative was biased and that the film worked because Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government approved it.

Zee Studios Reacting to criticism, actor Anupam Kher hit back at those who attribute his success to the prime minister and even trolled the biopic of Vivek Oberoi-starring PM Narendra Modi. He said Times Now Navbharat, Not all reviews deserve a response. Had Modi jis endorsement been enough, Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi would have been the biggest blockbuster. People who say all these things, I’m sure they can address the greatest. Few people tweeted about The Kashmir Files, but a lot of people tweeted about the recently released movies. It’s so juvenile. When our films work then all is well, jab humari image nahi chalti toh sab ispe daal do ye BJP ke log hai ye Modi ji ke log hai (When our movies don’t work, blame BJP or Modi jis supporters). You are a bad loser. Watch the video below: #FranklySpeakingWithAnupamKher | ‘(PM Narendra Modi)’: , #AnupamKher@navikakumar , @AnupamPKher #FranklySpeakingWithNavikaKumar pic.twitter.com/W5UkCSrb9V Times Now Navbharat (@TNNavbharat) August 20, 2022 The clip quickly went viral and a number of people followed Anupam Kher for her statement. One user wrote, This is called diplomatic trolling @AnupamPKher Few people liked it. According to you, you are the greatest to arrive in the film industry. Another user tweeted, U A third user tweeted, He just copied what vivek said yesterday and is now vomiting verbally.

Legend Global Studio Check out some of the reactions below: This is called diplomatic trolling. @AnupamPKher Few people liked it. According to you, you are the greatest arrival in the film industry SRH (@Siddabs) August 21, 2022 He just copied what vivek said yesterday and is vomiting verbally now. Nischint Somani (@nischintsomani) August 20, 2022 you Anil Goel (@AnilGoel_) August 21, 2022 100% true, because before that many people didn’t even know about it, so thanks #AnupamKher sir, at least now we know what happened to the pundits of Kashmir at that time. https://t.co/BrmPK3a9Za Komal Patel (@komalpatel7474) August 20, 2022 Does Anupam Kher defend the Boycott gang? Or is he contradicting them? Ravi B. (@theotherhomie) August 21, 2022 In the interview, he also leaned on Aamir Khan after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha & said, If you’ve said anything in the past, it will surely haunt you.

