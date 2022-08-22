The road to the 20th Chinese Party Congress

The Party Congress is important because it is being held at a time when China regards the period as a time of great disorder



Jhe 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is scheduled to take place later this year. Unlike the kinds of situations that sometimes prevailed on the eve of some of the previous Party Congress events, no unforeseen events are expected. This reflects President Xi Jinping’s tight control over the party and state apparatus. At present, it seems a foregone conclusion that Mr. Xi will continue as general secretary of the Party for an unprecedented third term.

Nevertheless, the 20th Party Congress is significant in that it is being held at a time when China, for its part, views the period as one of great disorder. Moreover, after decades of spectacular economic growth, China is currently experiencing a significant economic downturn, although its economy is still doing better than most other economies in the world. As inexplicable as it may seem, the impression China gives today is that it is shackled by antagonistic forces.

China’s worldview



The main difference between 2012, when Mr. Xi first became Party General Secretary, and 2022, when he is almost certain to be nominated for a third term, is how China’s worldview changed. In the external realm today, Chinese leaders believe that the UN has become dysfunctional and no longer able to maintain world peace. Global economic cooperation and stability, according to China, has broken down irreparably. The post-World War II consensus on almost every issue has ceased.

Internally, too, there has been a shift, with greater emphasis placed on ideological training to resist enemy forces. The aim is apparently to ensure complete loyalty to Mr. Xi. Party control not only over the armed forces, but over all branches of the public security system and apparatus has been strengthened. The defense of political security is now the priority.

Coinciding with this is a rise in nationalism. This is based on China’s alleged concern that the threat of Chinese containment has increased, and unity within it is crucial. Furthermore, it is essential for China to step up its aggressive maneuvers, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. Much of this is already evident to some extent, with China displaying its escalating dominance matrix in terms of nuclear weapons and new forms of hybrid warfare at one level and highlighting its advanced manufacturing techniques at another. China’s $15 trillion economy and military might, along with the rapidly closing gap in advanced weaponry, can be expected to fuel the Party Congress’ resolve to resist any type of challenge, in particular to the supremacy of China in the region in which it is located.

Possible results



What seems almost certain is that the Party Congress will put its stamp on Mr. Xi’s current assertive foreign policy initiatives. The tangle of recent visits to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a subsequent US delegation is expected to intensify China’s hawkish stance on the Taiwan issue. In all likelihood, this will receive the approval of the Party Congress. The Party Congress is also expected to give Mr. Xi a new mandate to defeat all future attempts to detach Taiwan from mainland China, if necessary, through the use of military force.

At the same time, the Party Congress can be expected to give Mr. Xi the authority and a new mandate to defeat all current US-led maneuvers in Asia-Pacific, which are seen as aimed at weakening China. Growing distrust of the West, approaching a near-severance of relations, as well as the portrayal of the United States and its allies as existential or near-existential enemies are also likely outcomes emanating from Congress. .

Of equal if not greater importance is that the 20th Party Congress is likely to bury forever Deng Xiaoping’s approach of keeping a low profile until the time is right. Based on the belief that, given the relative decline of the West in several areas, including the economic and military fields, now is the right time, the Party Congress could give Mr. Xi the authority to go very far to achieve its goal of preponderance in world affairs.

Simultaneously, the Party Congress may also find an opportune moment to bolster the CCP’s national legitimacy, asserting that China under Mr. Xi has been able to overcome a variety of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and all Western attempts. undermine China’s power and potential. In all likelihood, the People’s Liberation Army will receive a new impetus, with the Party Congress endorsing its centrality with regard to many ongoing developments.

The extent of opacity seen in China’s intentions today is also evident on the eve of the Party Congress. Little clarity is available as to its long-term or even medium-term goals. Two recent Chinese initiatives, the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI), bear witness to this. The GDI, which comes nearly nine years after the much-vaunted Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), contains only a wide range of aspirations. Unlike the BRI, which has seen a wave of infrastructure building around the world, the GDI is, for the moment, presented as a manifestation of Chinese wisdom. The goal behind GSI appears even more ambiguous, even as Mr. Xi continues to proclaim that security remains a prerequisite for development. No elaboration of what this means is forthcoming.

Congress could also see a series of initiatives in other directions. A clue to this is Mr. Xi’s recent call for autonomy. This is a possible clue that China is proposing to gradually distance itself from certain countries with which it has had close economic relations until now, namely the United States, Europe and Japan, with an emphasis on its place on autonomy and by trumpeting its uniqueness in terms of strategic strategies. and advanced technologies. As it stands, China has made very significant advances in emerging fields such as cyber, space and artificial intelligence, which should help it dominate the emerging era of globalization. In some areas such as solar, China already claims to have control over the technology and the raw material to support such an initiative. An endorsement by the Party Congress to do so would allow China to avoid countries such as the United States on the excuse that it would liberate China from the vagaries of the so-called free world.

Some Concerns



The Party Congress could, however, attend a discussion on certain ideological questions, which continue to be debated in certain circles but which have not yet been resolved. The presumption that getting rich is not evil has undergone a shift under Mr. Xi, who firmly believes in communist orthodoxy, and it would be interesting to see how the Party Congress reacts to this. A series of tough measures to limit the activities of China’s top tech leaders, followed by a slowing economy, are already heating up the debate over ideological principles and politics in China today. It depends on the exact stage of Marxist development in China, so crucial to Communist theology itself. None of this, however, is likely to rock the boat at the Party Congress.

The only imponderable mentioned by many experts, especially Western ones, is the impact of the uncertain state of the Chinese economy. Most people agree that the continuity of the CCP’s leadership over the past decades owes much to the steady performance and progress of the Chinese economy. Today, the Chinese economy is performing well below what it has achieved in the recent past. While the 2020s have brought a series of challenges to almost every country in the world, in China the political fallout from a slowing economy has the potential to create upheaval in the upper echelons of Chinese leadership. Also, the recovery could become more difficult in the climate of repression which reigns in China today.

Whether concerns about the current situation and the fact that China may fall behind in the next stage of global development with serious consequences for its future will negatively affect Mr. Xi and the current composition of the CCP leadership may be debated. But it seems highly unlikely that this will seriously undermine Mr. Xi’s leadership at present. Most certainly, Mr. Xi is unlikely to face the kind of difficulties that Zhao Ziyang, who served as the CCP’s general secretary from 1987 to 1989, faced. Zhao was politically purged and placed under house arrest as he fell out of favor with Supreme Leader Deng.

Notwithstanding what has been said here, there are still many imponderables present. The shape that the 20th Party Congress will take cannot therefore be predicted with certainty. While Mr. Xi’s place in history is assured, it is uncertain whether he will eclipse Mao Zedong as a great helmsman.

MK Narayanan is a former Director of the Intelligence Bureau, a former National Security Advisor and a former Governor of West Bengal