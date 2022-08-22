Biden expects to speak with Xi Jinping this week



Washington [US]July 26 (ANI): US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he plans to have a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.

When asked if the long-awaited call would take place this week, Biden told reporters, “That’s my expectation, but I’ll let you know when it’s in place.”

Biden added that he will update the media on the conversation once it is set up.

Last week, Xi sent a message of sympathy to Biden, wishing him a speedy recovery after acquiring the novel coronavirus, media reported.

White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby confirmed that Xi sent the message to Biden.

On Thursday, Biden tested positive for the new coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms. The US president is currently working from his residence and will continue to do so for at least five days or until he tests negative, the White House said.

Biden is likely infected with the highly contagious Omicron BA.5 subvariant.

“Our preliminary sequencing results have come back. The causative agent of the President is most likely the BA5 variant. This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant that is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the United States at right now,” President Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo.

Speaking about fears of a recession in the United States ahead of the country’s GDP announcement on Thursday, Biden said he believes the United States will not experience a recession.

“We’re not going to be in a recession, in my opinion,” US President Joe Biden said, adding further, “the unemployment rate is still one of the lowest we’ve had in history. C “It’s in the 3.6% zone. We always end up with people who invest…”

“Hopefully we’ll go from this rapid growth to steady growth, so we’ll see some of them shrink. God willing, I don’t think we’re going to see a recession,” Biden added.

It is pertinent to note that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that US economic growth was slowing and she acknowledged the risk of a recession.

Additionally, U.S. gross domestic product, a broad measure of economic health, declined at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter.

Traditionally, a recession is defined as a massive slowdown or contraction in economic activity.

