PM Modi hails World Junior U20 Wrestling Championships medalists for best performance ever





The Indian wrestlers recorded their best result finishing the tournament with one gold, four silver and eleven bronze. Antim Panghal made history by becoming the first female grappler to win a gold medal at the World Junior Wrestling Championship. Congratulating the Indian wrestlers, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team for winning 16 medals (7 each in men’s and women’s freestyle wrestling and 2 in Greco-Roman wrestling) at the World Championships. U20 world. This is India’s best performance ever. It also shows that the future of Indian wrestling is in good hands. Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team for winning 16 medals (7 each in men’s and women’s freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman wrestling) at the U20 World Championships. This is the best performance ever achieved by India. It also shows that the future of Indian wrestling is in good hands!



pic.twitter.com/4vQTQtUKv2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)



August 22, 2022 Of the 16 medals won by the Indian contingent in the tournament, seven came in the men’s freestyle category, seven in the women’s freestyle and two in Greco-Roman wrestling. India’s medalists include Antim, who took gold at 53kg, while Sonam and Priyanka took silver at 62kg and 65kg respectively, while Sito and Reetika took bronze at 57kg and 72 kg respectively. Meanwhile, the Greco-Roman wrestlers had mixed outings in their bronze medal matches. While Rohit Dahiya fought hard to pocket the bronze, Sumit had an easier fight in the 60kg division to clinch the bronze. AIO Acting President Khanna Downplays Suspension Threats Ahead of AIO Delegations’ Visit to Lausanne

