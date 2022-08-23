Biden tests US-China relations with Taiwan trade talks

President Joe Biden’s hesitant moves toward a new trade deal with Taiwan will likely exacerbate his administration’s already strained relationship with China.

With negotiations set to begin in the fall, the talks are poised to add another layer of complexity to a supposed in-person meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia at the G-20 forum in November, their first as their respective countries. ‘ leaders.

‘INCOHERENT’: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION NEEDED ON VACCINATION RULE FOR FOREIGN VISITORS

Indo-Pacific trade experts disagree on the economic significance of the so-called US-Taiwanese 21st Century Trade Initiative. But while they don’t believe the Biden administration is deliberately agitating China, this week’s announcement of a negotiating mandate that could update the 1994 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement between the United States and Taiwan underscore Biden’s commitment to the self-governing island as part of his regional strategy.

“This is an important and, frankly, late announcement,” said David Sacks, a researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations. Washington Examiner. “Taiwan is one of the top 10 trading partners of the United States. During COVID-19, there has been a growing awareness of its importance, especially for semiconductors but also for other chains of And as we talk about reducing our reliance on China and building reliable or secure supply chains, Taiwan is obviously at the heart of that discussion.”

The White House has been pushing the trade deal’s negotiating mandate amid tensions with China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) trip to Taiwan. But for Sacks, the talks are actually tied to the administration’s decision to exclude the island from its Indo-Pacific economic framework for prosperity and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s abandonment of protectionist policies that have disadvantaged the American beef and pork last year rather than Chinese sanctions and military. exercises on Pelosi’s visit this month.

“The United States has an interest in deepening its economic relationship with Taiwan on its merits, but it also has a broader interest in helping Taiwan reduce its trade dependence on the mainland,” Sacks said. “The mainland is by far Taiwan’s biggest export market and biggest trading partner, and that gives China, in my view, enormous leverage in a crisis.”

Although Biden lacks congressional support and trade promotion authority to negotiate a free trade deal, senior administration officials are expected to lead the U.S.-Taiwanese talks. This has clashed in the past, particularly during former President Donald Trump’s tenure when his representative, Robert Lighthizer, prioritized a deal with China over one with the island. Biden and his aides hope “political buy-in” will encourage other countries to strike their own deals with Taiwan, according to Sacks. Only New Zealand and Singapore currently have unencumbered agreements.

Jeremy Mark, a non-resident senior member of the Atlantic Council, was convinced that “a lot of good” would come from the US-Taiwanese trade negotiations, even if no agreement is formalized. For Mark, the main downside is the strain the talks are putting on US-China relations given the “uncertainties” following Pelosi’s trip.

“If you go back and look at the coverage of what was announced in June on the economic relationship with Taiwan, the question is [if] that’s all it’s gonna be, the usual angry boilerplate, or if there’s going to be some other action taken because they see the need to demonstrate more clearly that they’re getting worse and worse comfortable with the direction of US-Taiwanese relations,” he said.

Critics of the U.S.-Taiwan trade talks focus on the omission of market access from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s negotiating mandate announcement this week and the Indo-Pacific approach to Biden more generally.

“The United States should recommit to the Trans-Pacific Partnership and integrate Taiwan into the existing free trade agreement,” said Cato Institute researcher Clark Packard. “The other question I have on the Indo-Pacific economic framework as well as these talks with Taiwan, there is no enforcement mechanism. There is no arbitration mechanism.”

“The United States and Taiwan already have fairly open trade and investment, and the Biden administration has shown no interest in genuine trade liberalization with anyone,” added Derek Scissors, senior fellow at the ‘American Enterprise Institute. “If ever the United States were to sign a formal trade deal with Taiwan, China would strongly oppose it, but that won’t happen in 2022 or 2023, at least.”

Through the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, the United States and Taiwan will negotiate trade facilitation, especially between small and medium-sized enterprises, in addition to agriculture and the digital space. The talks will begin in the fall after the announcement in June of the US-Taiwanese Initiative on 21st Century Trade. Discussions will also focus on regulatory and anti-corruption practices, including state-owned enterprises and distorting non-market measures, as well as labor and environmental standards.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

We plan to pursue an ambitious timetable to achieve high-level commitments and meaningful results covering the 11 trade areas of the negotiating mandate that will help build a fairer, more prosperous and more resilient 21st century economy,” the representative said. United States Commerce Assistant, Sarah Bianchi. this week.