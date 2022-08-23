PM Modi will commission IAC Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard on September 2, PM Modi will commission IAC Vikrant, INS, Cochin Shipyard





Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the first locally-built aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant on September 2, official sources have said.

The Prime Minister will officially introduce the vessel into the Indian Navy at a specially arranged venue inside the Cochin Limited (CSL) shipyard here which has manufactured the Rs 20,000 crore-plus warship.

On July 28, the Indian Navy took delivery of the aircraft carrier from CSL after successfully completing the fourth and final phase of sea trials last month.

“The event is currently scheduled for September 2 at CSL Pier. State, among others, are expected to participate,” sources told PTI.

They said an attendance of 1500 to 2000 people is likely.

The IAC would serve to bolster India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a high seas navy.

Fighter jets have been brought on board the aircraft which is expected to operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters and MH-60R multi-role helicopters.

With the delivery of “Vikrant”, India has joined a select group of nations with the niche capability to design and build an aircraft carrier locally.

Designed by the Indian Navy’s In-house Naval Design Directorate (DND) and built by CSL, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the aircraft carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, the first Indian aircraft carrier which played a vital role in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It has more than 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700, including specialized cabins to accommodate female officers.

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with a range of around 7,500 nautical miles.

The IAC is 262 meters long, 62 meters wide and has a height of 59 meters. Its construction began in 2009.

The flight deck of the IAC is comparable to two football fields and by traversing the corridors of the imposing ship, one will travel eight kilometers.

The eight generator sets on board the IAC are enough to light the city of Kochi and the warship contains a dedicated hospital complex with all facilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-commission-iac-vikrant-at-cochin-shipyard-on-september-2-1.7807741 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos