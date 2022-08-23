Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate hospitals in Haryana, Punjab on Wednesday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday and inaugurate two state-of-the-art health facilities. He will first inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana at 11 a.m. followed by Homi Bhabha Hospital and Cancer Research Center in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), Mohali at around 2.15 p.m.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who will be present at the event in Faridabad said the state government is taking several steps to ensure the availability of adequate doctors in the state. He said Amrita Hospital, founded by Mata Amritanandamayi ‘Amma’ Math in Sector 88 of Faridabad will increase the healthcare facilities available to the people of Haryana. Residents of neighboring states including Delhi NCR will also benefit, he added. The process of opening medical colleges in each district is ongoing. At present, there are 13 medical colleges in the state, and eight medical colleges are in process, and there are about 13,000 doctors. The government aims to increase their numbers to 28,000, which means 2,650 doctors will be ready every year, Khattar said. After final completion, Amrita Hospital will have 2,600 beds, including 534 intensive care beds. The hospital will have 64 modular operating theatres. An entire floor of the hospital will be devoted to the care of mothers and children. No less than 2,500 paramedics and 800 doctors will work at the hospital. The total built-up area of ​​the hospital will be 1 crore square feet with an estimated expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore, Khattar said. In Punjab, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center was built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by the Tata Memorial Center, an institute subsidized by the Department of Atomic Energy of the Government of India. The Cancer Hospital is a 300 bed capacity tertiary care hospital and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using all available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy and oncology chemotherapy medicine, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplantation. The hospital will operate as a hub for cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100-bed Sangrur Hospital operating as its radius, a statement issued by the Press Information Office said.

