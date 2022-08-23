Donald Trump’s political fund pays out $650,000 for presidential portraits





Donald Trump’s political fundraising vehicle has taken the unusual step of paying $650,000 to commission two official portraits of the former president and his wife to hang in the prestigious National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

The Save America PAC made the donation July 14, according to public records and the Smithsonian, in an arrangement the museum said was unprecedented in recent presidential history. Another anonymous donor provided an additional $100,000.

The Washington-based Smithsonian still commissions portraits of incumbent presidents to hang at the National Portrait Gallery, but normally raises funds from private donors to cover costs.

This is the first time in recent memory that an organization linked to a former president has helped fund the portraits, the Smithsonian said. Neither Barack Obama, George W Bush nor their political fundraising arms were involved in financing their paintings, the museum added.

The Smithsonian said, Save America’s $650,000 donation is accompanied by an additional private donation. This is specifically for portraits of former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump.

Two artists were commissioned, one for each portrait. The names will be released closer to the reveal of the paintings. Funds support artist fees, shipping, framing, installation and events.

A representative for Donald Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

Presidential portraits of the Smithsonians have a unique status in American political life. Each incumbent president was asked to choose an artist to paint a picture of themselves to hang in the Presidents of the Americas exhibit, the only comprehensive collection of presidential portraits outside of the White House.

While most presidents have chosen relatively conservative artists and traditional poses, Obama made waves when he chose Kehinde Wiley to paint him against a backdrop of bright green leaves and multicolored flowers.

The museum would not say who the Trumps had commissioned to paint their portraits or when the paintings would be completed.

Unlike most past presidents, Trump continued fundraising after leaving office as he weighed another bid for the White House.

Trump-affiliated PACs, including Save America, raised $17 million in the second quarter of the year, down from $23 million in the first quarter, and some observers interpreted the slowdown as a sign that Republican donors are beginning to examine seriously the other candidates.

But the Save America committee is still sitting on nearly $100 million, according to its latest public filings, showing Trump’s enduring popularity with the Republican base.

He has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on donations to groups supporting Trump-endorsed candidates, including Harriet Hageman in Wyoming and David Perdue in Georgia. Hageman recently beat Liz Cheney to be the Republican candidate for Congress from Wyoming, while Perdue lost her bid to unseat Brian Kemp as the party’s candidate for governor of Georgia.

Save America has also made donations less focused on winning the election, such as $1 million last year for two right-wing nonprofit groups, one led by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. .

According to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission, the donation to the Smithsonian was the largest contribution Save America made last month, accounting for about 16% of its overall spending.

There are no restrictions on charitable contributions from PACs, according to the FEC, although individual campaigns are not permitted to make charitable contributions that personally benefit the candidate. The FEC had recommended Congress extend campaign restrictions to all PACs last year, but Congress has yet to pass the legislation.

