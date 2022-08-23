Jokowi asks ATR minister to crack down on Land Mafia





President Joko Widodo has asked all his collaborators to eradicate the land mafia. Indeed, he also asked the Minister of Agrarian Development and Space (ATR) / Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto not to hesitate to beat the land mafia. “The minister is a former TNI commander. If there are still mafias playing games, please take this second too hard,” Jokowi told Gelora Delta, Sidoarjo, on Monday (8/22). According to him, the land mafia only complicates the life of the community. The government does not want to ignore people who want to deal with certificates. The head of state said that there are still about 7 million fields in East Java that do not yet have certificates. To this end, the President encouraged the ranks of the Ministry of ATR/BPN to speed up the process of completing the land certificate. “I have given the order to the BPN minister to keep accelerating,” he said. On this occasion, Jokowi also distributed land certificates covering an area of ​​79,720 plots. The certificate was given to 1,500 people from Sidoarjo, 500 people from Malang City, 500 people from Malang Regency and 500 people from Gresik. After distributing the certificates, Jokowi reminded the audience to keep the land certificates. Indeed, the certificate is an important document containing information on land ownership rights. The former mayor of Solo confirmed that there are still many conflicts and land disputes in the region. This is because the community does not hold legal rights to the land. Previously, ATR/BPN Deputy Minister Raja Juli Antoni attempted to address the issue of land mafia practices in the country. The trick is to build a simple, transparent and community-serving process. “I read that in Wakatobi there are a lot of ‘swords’ with the president, there are a lot of conflicts that saddened us,” King Juli said at the presidential palace complex on Wednesday (6/15 ).

