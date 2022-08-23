Is it true that we are less free to speak?





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ask the public whether or not freedom is still lacking in Indonesia. Jokowi assess that currently freedom in Indonesia is very liberal. The statement was delivered Jokowi on his Twitter account seen on Tuesday (23/8/2022). Jokowi also uploaded a video clip of his interview with Karni Ilyas on Instagram. tvOne. “Is it true that we don’t speak freely enough? Jokowi tweeted. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In this interview, Jokowi asked about the idea that freedom of expression is still lacking. Jokowi dismissed this notion while giving the example of someone who insulted the president. “Ah, what freedom is still missing? People who curse the president, people who insult the president, people who make fun of the president, people who make fun of the president every day we hear. People make fun of the president too, we hear it every day, we see it, it’s normal,” he told Jokowi in the video. Jokowi also asked what other terms he wanted in Indonesia. According to him, the current situation in Indonesia is very liberal. “What else do we want? A very liberal democracy in my opinion. Even though we are orientals full of politeness, full of good ethics and good manners,” Jokowi said. “Yes, but if you went into insults then the person gets angry and reports to the police, yes, that’s another area, that’s the legal area that works,” Jokowi continued. See also the video ‘Jokowi speaks openly about the joys and sorrows of being president in front of junior journalists’:

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

