Donald Trump Jr. Offers His Father’s Wildest Defense of Mar-A-Lago Documents





Donald Trump Jr. now says it would probably be a good thing if his father, a private citizen living in a resort in Florida, still clung to nuclear codes.

By the way, for the record, I would say if Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, that would probably be fine, he said Monday at a campaign event for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) .

Our haters might actually be like, OK, maybe let’s not bother them, unlike when they look at Joe Biden and say, you know what? We should attack now.

Donald Trump and his allies have produced a rotation of sometimes contradictory excuses since the FBI searched the residence of former President Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and removed boxes of documents, some of which allegedly included classified documents .

The search warrant revealed that the FBI was investigating Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.

Following the search, Trump baselessly accused the FBI of planting evidence in his home and called a hoax reports that he may have had nuclear weapons documents.

He has also since argued that he was allowed to bring sensitive documents to Mar-a-Lago because he had a standing order to declassify any documents he took from the Oval Office to his residence at the White House. , a claim that several of his former top advisers have called absurd and untrue.

On Monday, Trump filed a lawsuit against the US government over the search, seeking to block Justice Department authorities from reading the documents until a third-party court official can be appointed to review the documents and determine whether some must be returned to him because they are protected by solicitor-client or executive privilege.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-jr-offers-wildest-233249072.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos