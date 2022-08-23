Politics
Has Boris already left? No10 won’t say if Prime Minister moved from Downing St and commuted from Checkers
Today Number 10 did not deny suggestions that Boris Johnson has already left his Downing Street flat as he begins his final fortnight in office.
The outgoing Prime Minister has returned from Greece – where he spent a second back-to-back party with his wife Carrie last week – as he counts down his last days in office.
Yesterday afternoon, Mr Johnson had a phone call with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from his retirement at Checkers.
But, as the Prime Minister was due to work from Downing Street today, Number 10 refused to say whether he would stay overnight or return to Checkers.
After removal vans were spotted in Downing Street last week as the Johnsons enjoyed another summer break in Greece, it was reported the Prime Minister would no longer be returning to his flat above Number 11 .
Instead, Mr Johnson planned to spend the last two weeks of his premiership in Checkers – a 90-minute drive from Number 10.
When asked today whether the Prime Minister will now travel to Number 10 or remain in Downing Street this week, a spokeswoman simply replied: ‘The Prime Minister will be working from Downing Street and Checkers this week.’
“I will never go into his working arrangements, which will work from Downing Street and Checkers.”
Boris Johnson planned to spend the last two weeks of his premiership at Checkers – a 90-minute drive from Number 10
Moving vans were spotted in Downing Street last week as the Johnsons enjoyed another summer trip abroad
The Johnsons’ trip to Greece was their second summer holiday in quick succession following their trip to an eco-resort in Slovenia earlier this month
The PM and Carrie were spotted on board a private hopper boat in the port of Marmari on the island of Evia
Number 10 aides also said the public could expect to see Mr Johnson ‘come out’ in his final days in office, although the Prime Minister has few official engagements listed for this week.
Two removal trucks parked outside Number 10 last week as it was confirmed that work was underway for the ‘transition’ to the Prime Minister’s successor.
There have been rumors the Johnsons are looking for a family home in Dulwich Village, southeast London.
The Prime Minister is allowed to take away all the furniture he paid for himself as part of the controversial revamp of his Downing Street flat above Number 11 – which could even include the 800 gold wallpaper rollers.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer today continued his attack on Mr Johnson for leading a ‘zombie government’ as he sees out his term.
The Prime Minister has been criticized for refusing to intervene in the cost of living crisis, with Downing Street repeatedly insisting that “important” budget decisions would be left to his replacement.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be elected to succeed Mr Johnson on September 5.
The new prime minister is then expected to formally enter Downing Street the following day.
Until then, Number 10 said Mr Johnson would likely spend his time restating his support for Ukraine and highlighting existing government measures to deal with soaring energy bills.
“The focus this week is on reiterating our support for Ukraine, and it is an unwavering commitment that we must support Ukraine in the face of an unlawful war,” the spokeswoman for Number 10 said. .
“The government is also focused on supporting people facing the cost of living and making sure those who are eligible for the 37 billion in aid already available under our phased plan benefit.”
Before their trip to Greece last week, Mr and Mrs Johnson had spent time at an eco-resort in Slovenia earlier this month on their belated honeymoon.
