Pakistanis Imran Khan charged: what happens next? | Explanatory news





Islamabad, Pakistan The political temperature in Pakistan soared when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged by police under anti-terrorism laws after making accusatory remarks at a public rally.

Although he did not respond to the charges himself, his lawyers requested bail on Monday ahead of his arrest at the Islamabad High Court, which granted Khan bail until Thursday. when he is expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court in the capital.

Why was Imran Khan charged?

In a speech Saturday night in Islamabad protesting the arrest and alleged torture of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, Khan is accused of threatening state officials and promising to mount a legal challenge following Gill’s August 9 arrest.

Khan nominated senior Islamabad police and a female judge who earlier in the week approved Gill’s detention for two days. Gill faces sedition charges after being accused of inciting mutiny against the country’s powerful military.

He accused police of torturing Gill in police custody and said the charges against his ally were part of a plot to pit his party against the military. The police denied the allegations of torture.

When I asked Islamabad police tell me what you did [to Gill], I was told that nothing had been done. We have a boot from behind [to follow orders]Khan said in his address.

Islamabad police denounced Khan’s remarks and warned that anyone threatening police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to law.

In a statement released on Sunday, Pakistan’s media regulatory authority accused Khan of making baseless allegations and spreading hate speech against state institutions and officials, and banned the broadcast in live from his speeches on national television.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also gave a press conference on Sunday in which he said the government was exploring options to press charges against the former prime minister for his provocative speech.

The slow buildup of the standoff reached a crescendo on Sunday night when an official police report was filed against Khan.

Imran Niazi will face the law for having threatened and insulted the magistrate and the police. Such acts of shameless brutality are responsible for inciting extremism in society. You [IK] are not allowed to challenge the state order by inciting rebellion.

Why was the anti-terrorism law invoked?

The police report against Khan includes testimony from Magistrate Judge Ali Javed, who described being at the Islamabad rally on Saturday and hearing Khan criticize the Inspector General of Pakistani Police and another judge.

Get ready too, we will also take action against you. You should all be ashamed, Khan reportedly said.

Khan could face years in prison with the new charges, which accuse him of threatening police officers and the judge under the country’s sedition law, which has its roots in a British law at the time colonial.

The Anti-Terrorism Act itself was crafted in 1997 and has various clauses and caveats, with the most severe penalties being capital punishment and life imprisonment.

However, the lesser charges leveled against Khan during his recent campaign against the government are unrelated to the act.

What led to this moment?

Since his government was overthrown in April, Khan, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has led a massive public outreach effort, during which he delivered scathing remarks against his political opponents, the state institutions, the police and, in particular, neutrals, a commonly used euphemism for Pakistan’s military establishment.

Khan alleged he was removed from office in connection with a foreign conspiracy, pointing the finger at the United States, although he offered no evidence of the accusation.

But he reserved his more chosen remarks on the military establishment, which he urged not to remain neutral and side with the ruling coalition, which Khan called corrupt and thieving.

In the final speech on Sunday night in Rawalpindi, he addressed thousands as he continued to denounce neutrals while accusing them of cracking down on his party’s workers in May, when he announced a long walk to Islamabad.

On May 25, when the police perpetrated violence against us, insiders told me that the police acted under orders from above, which means that they were under pressure from neutrals to beat the workers of the PTI, he said, adding that are neutrals really neutral?

He questioned the neutrality of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for making all decisions against the PTI and alleged that the head of the ECP was also under political pressure.

Ironically enough about this current turmoil, which has captivated the republic of 220 million, many political observers have suggested that the military was the architect of Khans’ initial political success, although the two parties have publicly denied it.

Will Khan be imprisoned?

Under the Pakistani legal system, the police file what is known as a First Information Report (FIR) detailing the charges against a defendant with a magistrate, who gives the go-ahead for the prosecution of the accused. investigation. The police then arrest and question the accused.

Khans lawyer Faisal Fareed Chaudhry said he believed the FIR would be immediately overturned as it clearly violated an earlier Supreme Court verdict.

Other legal experts Al Jazeera spoke to agreed that the report was not legally watertight and would be thrown out. Constitutional expert Abuzar Salman Niazi said the FIR against Khan had no merit.

This is a perfect case of annulment before the High Court. Terrorism under the Terrorism Act 1997 has a very restricted application in limited circumstances. Simply saying that we will take action against you is not terrorism. It doesn’t even amount to criminal intimidation under Pakistan’s penal code, Niazi said.

Procedurally, Khan must confirm bail from the trial court on Thursday. Once the confirmation is given, he cannot be thrown in prison.

However, if this does not happen, in this case, he could be taken to prison. But we must bear in mind that counter-terrorism cases in Pakistan are generally unfounded and used as a political tool, Niazi added.

Anti-Terrorism Law and Political Persecution

In a statement to Al Jazeera, John Sifton, Human Rights Watch’s advocacy director for Asia, said Pakistan’s counter-terrorism law is too broad, contains vague language and has been used in the past to restrict political speech.

If authorities believe Khan’s remarks constitute incitement to violence or a real threat to officials, there are other laws that can be used to prosecute him, Sifton said.

Asad Rahim Khan, a Lahore-based lawyer and legal analyst, agreed the charges were unfounded, but added that Khan was deeply irresponsible in making his statement on Saturday.

He called for legal action against state officials he believed were acting against him and his party, and his tone was belligerent. To equate this with terrorism, however, is nothing more than a clumsy attempt at political persecution.

What happens next?

The former prime minister is due to appear in the anti-terrorism court on Thursday, according to criminal law expert Haider Rasul.

Imran Khan must be there in person. The case cannot be dismissed on the merits alone. He has to appear in court, submit bail and most likely he will receive additional bail for a few more days, he said.

Rasul said Khan could be formally arrested in the unlikely event that the court rejects Khan’s bail, but that was highly unlikely.

Politically, however, such a move could have the effect of fanning the flames further. A large number of people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the removal of the Khan government and this will only increase the uncertainty and instability that has left Pakistan in a precarious economic situation.

