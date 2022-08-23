Xi, Yoon to send messages on 30th anniversary of bilateral ties

China South Korea Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will send important positive messages to each other on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, which falls on Wednesday, the Chinese ambassador revealed on Monday. China in South Korea Xing Haiming at an event. held in Seoul. Observers said it will be a clear demonstration of the two leaders’ commitment to maintaining close relations between the two countries.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency on Monday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin are expected to read congratulatory messages from the two leaders on Wednesday. Wang and Park are expected to join ceremonies in Beijing and Seoul, respectively, on the big day for the two countries, media reported.

The two sides have attached great importance to bilateral relations and the big day, which will be significant at a time of major changes in the international order and differences between the two sides, Chinese observers said.

Quoting the saying of the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, “At 30, a man must stand firm,” Ambassador Xing sent a message on Monday ahead of the anniversary in the hope that today’s China-Korea relations today will be more mature, independent and stable. , and dynamic.

Recently, the Chinese ambassador has made frequent appearances in South Korean media and events during exchanges with South Korean scholars, businessmen and politicians, during which he reviewed the achievements bilateral exchanges over the past 30 years and explained China’s position on some sensitive issues such as the Taiwan issue.

Chinese observers have pointed out that Xing’s recent frequent public appearances are not only due to the approaching 30th anniversary, but also because bilateral relations are in a delicate and sensitive state. The Chinese envoy’s words and deeds can not only help the Chinese side listen to the opinions of different sections in South Korea, but also help dispel anti-China noise in the country, observers said, noting that hopes and opportunities, challenges and disruptions exist in bilateral relations.

Over the past 30 years, bilateral relations have withstood storms and rains, achieved comprehensive and rapid development. The establishment of a strategic cooperative partnership has set a good example of exchanges and cooperation between countries with different systems and philosophies for the world, Xing said Monday in Seoul.

Last year, bilateral trade volume hit a new high of 360 billion dollars, and mutual investment between the two sides reached 100 billion dollars. China has been South Korea’s biggest trading partner for 18 consecutive years, and South Korea is expected to become China’s second largest trading partner this year, Xing said in an exclusive interview with South Korean media outlet Aju Business. Daily Monday.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing over sensitive issues such as the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, escalating anxiety in South Korea over its so-called dependence on the market after the country suffered a rare trade deficit with China for three consecutive months, cultural disputes continue to cast a shadow over people-to-people exchanges, and the delicate status of bilateral relations amid US coercion persists.

“All this tests the wisdom of the two countries on how to handle differences, seek common ground while reserving differences, and push forward the healthy development of bilateral relations,” said Zhan Debin, director and professor at the Shanghai University Center for Korean Peninsula Studies. of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Monday.

When Wang Yi and Park Jin met on August 9 in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, the two sides had in-depth exchanges on the deployment of THAAD, with each side sharing their position. Wang also stressed the importance of properly handling the issue and not letting it become an obstacle to bilateral relations.

Due to the growing ideology in South Korea in recent years, both sides have doubts and mistrust. It is necessary to restore trust, revive the bilateral dialogue mechanism and deeply understand each other’s concerns, Zhan said.

Since the alliance with the United States is the security pillar of South Korean diplomacy, and South Korea is also trying to reduce its “dependency” on the Chinese market in order to strengthen the U.S.-Korea alliance, Zhan warned against expecting too much from Seoul to strike a true balance between the U.S. and China. “Pro-US but not anti-China” is the practical success of our diplomacy in South Korea, Zhan noted.

China and South Korea should build an inseparable and closely-knit relationship based on similarities in their cultures, said Kim Jin-gon, minister-counsellor of the ROK Embassy in China and director of the Korean Cultural Center. in China. Global Times Monday.

He noted that some specific behaviors of the two countries could lead to different results in bilateral relations, but he has good wishes for China-South Korea relations. “As China and South Korea celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, I urgently hope that the two countries can become close friends who understand each other through their connected cultures.”